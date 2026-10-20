Ras Al Khaimah-China Business Summit Advances Investment And Economic Cooperation

HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi tells business leaders in Shenzhen: 'Stability and trust are the true pillars of progress' Summit brings together almost 300 government representatives, investors and business leaders to explore opportunities across investment, finance, trade and technology Ras Al Khaimah Ruler meets the Mayor of Shenzhen to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

October, 2026, Shenzhen, China: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, addressed the Ras Al Khaimah-China Business Summit in Shenzhen, which brought together almost 300 government representatives, investors and business leaders to strengthen economic ties and explore new opportunities for investment and cooperation between the Emirate and China. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Among those in attendance were His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment; Her Excellency Mariam Alshamsi, UAE Consul General in Guangzhou; Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE); and Daniel Sellers, FDI Expert for the Asia Pacific Region at the UAE Ministry of Investment.

The summit, themed“Together Towards Shared Value”, connected Chinese businesses with Ras Al Khaimah's economic and development institutions, showcasing opportunities across established and emerging sectors. Discussions focused on how closer cooperation can translate shared ambitions into investment, commercial partnerships and on-the-ground projects.

In his address, HH Sheikh Saud noted that thousands of Chinese companies had already established a presence in the UAE, with more than 400 of them operating in Ras Al Khaimah. He also outlined the Emirate's growing investment opportunities across advanced manufacturing, AI, digital technologies, renewable energy and logistics, emphasizing the importance of stability, trust and enduring partnerships in supporting sustainable economic growth.

HH Sheikh Saud said:“Our progress is measured not by short-term success but by the legacy we leave for future generations. We are building an economy that is resilient, diversified and integrated into global supply chains, while preserving the quality of life and opportunity that make Ras Al Khaimah a distinctive place to live, work and do business.

“As we build upon decades of close friendship, we look forward to deepening the bond between Ras Al Khaimah and China to ensure a future of enduring opportunity.”

HH Sheikh Saud went on to highlight Ras Al Khaimah's strategic position as the UAE's Northern Gateway, connecting Chinese businesses with expanding markets across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, complementing China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The program featured a fireside chat on economic connections between China and Ras Al Khaimah, a presentation by the UAE Ministry of Investment and panel discussions on investment, finance and trade. Sessions also examined how technology, culture and connectivity are shaping smart destinations and creating opportunities for business and communities.

The discussions explored ways to connect markets, create shared value and support long-term growth. Networking provided opportunities for participants to build relations and pursue potential business partnerships.

The previous day, HH Sheikh Saud met Li Yun, Deputy Secretary of Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Mayor of Shenzhen, to discuss further strengthening relations between Ras Al Khaimah and Shenzhen and expanding cooperation across several sectors of mutual interest, including trade, investment and economic development. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; Her Excellency Mariam Al Shamsi, UAE Consul General in Guangzhou; senior Chinese officials and members of the Ras Al Khaimah delegation.

Shenzhen is located in Guangdong Province, which has a population of over 128.6 million people and the largest economy of any province in China, with a GDP of US$2 trillion (AED7.34 trillion) in 2025. Guangdong is a major manufacturing hub, with electronics, automotive, textiles, pharmaceuticals, high-tech industries, finance and real estate among its key sectors.

About His Highness Sheikh Saud:

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler's Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, HH Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and Stevin Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

HH Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), HH Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah's economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate's population.

HH Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 73,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008 from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.