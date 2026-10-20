MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Recognized for system performance and project excellence, with a highly commended distinction for Worldwide Operator of the Year Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Keolis MHI, a leading transportation company and the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, has secured three major awards at the 2026 Global Light Rail Awards, held on 7 October 2026 at the historic Battersea Arts Centre in London.

Keolis MHI was recognized with the Most Improved System – Rail Sight award and received two Project of the Year Under £50 Million awards for the Dubai Metro Reinstatement Project and Dubai Metro Flood Defense Quick Wins. The company was also highly commended for Worldwide Operator of the Year, reaffirming its position as a globally recognized leader in rail operations and maintenance excellence.

Representatives from Keolis MHI's senior leadership team received the awards during a prestigious ceremony bringing together leading international organizations involved in the operation, maintenance and development of light rail and urban transport systems worldwide.

The multiple recognitions reflect Keolis MHI's continued focus on operational excellence, innovation, resilience and sustainable transport, further strengthening the company's position as a leading operator of advanced railway systems at both regional and international levels.

Commenting on the achievement,, stated:

“These recognitions are a testament to the dedication, expertise and collaborative spirit of our people and partners. Being recognized across system performance, project delivery and global operations demonstrates the strength of our approach to delivering safe, reliable and resilient public transport services.”

“We are particularly proud that our work in improving system performance and strengthening resilience has been recognized alongside the quality of our project delivery. These achievements reinforce our commitment to continuously raising standards and contributing to Dubai's vision for a smart, sustainable and world-class public transport system.”

The company was shortlisted in six categories this year, including Technical Innovation of the Year, Most Improved System, Project of the Year, Worldwide Operator of the Year, Vision of the Year, and Environmental & Sustainability Initiative.

This achievement builds on Keolis MHI's strong track record at the Global Light Rail Awards, having won the Vision of the Year Award in 2024 and the Judges' Special Award in 2025. Together with the three awards secured in 2026 and the highly commended distinction for Worldwide Operator of the Year, these recognitions highlight the company's continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence and sustainable public transport.

The Global Light Rail Awards, organized annually by Mainspring and presented by its international railway publication Tramways & Urban Transit, are among the most prestigious recognitions in the public transport industry, celebrating excellence and innovation in the operation, maintenance and development of railway systems worldwide.