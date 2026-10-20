Hydrogen, Helium And Natural Gas Are Rising Along The Same Nova Scotia Faults

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Most exploration stories are a bet on a single molecule. A gas explorer drills for methane, a helium explorer chases a uranium-rich basement, a hydrogen explorer hunts iron-bearing rock and water. Miss the target and the whole thesis has to be rebuilt.

Geology does not read the textbook. The same deep faults that push one gas toward surface can carry others, and an explorer that maps the plumbing carefully enough can end up holding three shots on goal from the same ground. In Nova Scotia, one junior has done precisely that.

Strike One: Thermogenic Gas Over a Buried Basin

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is doing exactly that in Nova Scotia. On October 6, QIMC reported C1 to C4 soil-gas results from its 2026 New Salem–Apple River program, and the signature was unmistakable: overwhelmingly thermogenic, the kind of gas generated by heat and burial rather than by shallow biology. Wet gas accounts for 86% of the classified samples, dry gas 8.7% and the condensate-to-oil range 3.4%. Biogenic and mixed signatures together make up roughly 2%.

The strongest ethane anomalies sit over a regional gravity low immediately west of New Salem, which QIMC's consultant, Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique, interprets as a thickening sedimentary sub-basin and a candidate gas kitchen. All analyses were run by GeoFrontiers Corporation, an independent laboratory in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Twelve months ago this corner of the Cumberland Basin was frontier ground with virtually no drilling. Today it carries more than 1,000 independent helium and C1 to C4 soil-gas analyses, regional gravity, reprocessed aeromagnetics, new ground magnetics, radon-thoron surveys and, as of this week, 63.5 kilometers of 2D seismic, with every layer pointing at the same shallow structures. All of it sits in a county with gas transmission infrastructure already in the ground and a province that has been importing natural gas. The market is next door.

And the market for that gas is enormous. Expand Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: EXE), North America's largest natural gas producer, reported second-quarter production of about 7.48 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, 92% of it natural gas, and reaffirmed full-year guidance of 7.4 to 7.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe) per day.

Strikes Two and Three: Helium on One Fault, Hydrogen on Another

The wet gas was the third major result QIMC delivered from the area in just two weeks. In late September, the company identified three fault-controlled helium zones at New Salem–Apple River, including an unbroken 800-meter run of anomalous stations in Zone C, the strongest helium readings in its program. Farther east along the same corridor, hole DDH-26-05 at Bennett Hill returned mud-gas readings of up to 30.0% hydrogen on September 1.

QIMC's geologic model ties all of it together. Thermogenic gas tracks the sedimentary basin, helium sits above a deep magnetic body cut by fault F-III, and hydrogen takes over toward the Cobequid Highlands, where the sedimentary cover thins out. Three gases, one structural framework, along the 43-kilometer Apple River–Kirkhill corridor. Very few juniors anywhere can make that claim.

Both of the lighter gases already command serious industrial demand. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD), which describes itself as the leading global hydrogen supplier, reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.47 a share, up 12%, on sales of $3.2 billion, with helium among the products driving improved volumes in Asia. The company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39 to $13.49.

"Step back and look at what QIMC now holds in Nova Scotia: two districts, one basement structure, three gases," said CEO John Karagiannidis. "This district keeps getting bigger."

The Seismic Is In and the Clean Hydrogen, Helium, Natural Gas System Keeps On Growing and Delivering

To be clear, the data so far are surface and mud-gas indicators. They support an active hydrocarbon system somewhere in the stratigraphic column, but they do not yet establish the size, composition or deliverability of any accumulation, and the organic-rich Horton Group source rock has not been confirmed in this part of the basin, a gap the Nova Scotia Department of Energy has flagged as the principal geological uncertainty. No resource estimate exists. That is exactly what seismic is for.

On October 14, QIMC answered that question with action: a completed 63.5 line-kilometer 2D seismic program across the Apple River–Advocate–Bennett Hill–Port Greville district. The program grew twice, from 42 kilometers to 50 in September and then to 63.5, because new hot zones for clean natural hydrogen, helium and natural gas kept emerging during acquisition. Every anomalous zone is now crossed by at least one line, designed to image the faults and candidate structures beneath the anomalies and to test whether the Windsor Group evaporites, the region's most effective seal, lie beneath the fairway.

The data are already with Earth Signal Processing in Calgary, being processed alongside what QIMC describes as the most complete natural hydrogen dataset in Canada: more than 10,000 soil samples across its Nova Scotia ground, over 6,000 meters of drill core, gravity, magnetics and radon-thoron surveys. Crucially, free gas observed in hole DDH-26-05 ties directly into the Bennett Hill seismic line, and multiple tests on that hole are ongoing. According to the company, the hot zones and targets keep expanding with every layer integrated. QIMC does not use hydraulic fracturing or any form of reservoir stimulation in Nova Scotia and has no intention of doing so.

Moving gas to market takes infrastructure, and the incumbents are pouring capital into it. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of C$4.78 billion, reaffirms 2026 guidance of C$20.2 billion to C$20.8 billion and has grown its secured backlog to about C$41 billion, including the sanctioned 2.6 Bcf per day Bay Runner Twin gas pipeline. In its report the company made it clear it feels that energy security and affordability are paramount today.

A year ago, QIMC's Nova Scotia position rested on hydrogen alone. Today it holds three gas signals on one basement structure, the most complete natural hydrogen dataset in the country, and 63.5 kilometers of fresh seismic in processing to reveal what sits beneath the anomalies. With Nova Scotia acquisition wrapped, the Echo Seismic crews roll next to Quebec, where QIMC will run the same playbook on its hydrogen and helium targets there. For a junior that was on frontier ground twelve months ago, the news flow is only getting started.

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