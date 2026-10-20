Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

SOFAZ Raises North American Investments To 27.4% Of Portfolio


Date: 2026-10-20 06:46:42

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Investments in North America accounted for 27.4% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio as of October 1, 2026.

According to SOFAZ, this was an increase of 2.6 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

Europe accounted for 26.3% of the fund's investment portfolio, down 2.8 percentage points year-on-year, while Asia's share stood at 9.5%, up 1 percentage point.

Investments in the Middle East accounted for 1.9% of the portfolio, an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

Australia and New Zealand accounted for 1.1%, up 0.1 percentage points, while Latin America's share remained unchanged at 0.1%.

Investments in Africa accounted for 0.03% of the portfolio, up 0.01 percentage points year-on-year.

Gold investments represented 32.3% of the portfolio, while investments in international financial institutions accounted for 1.4%.

MENAFN20102026000187011040ID1111836745


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search