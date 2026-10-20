SOFAZ Raises North American Investments To 27.4% Of Portfolio

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investments in North America accounted for 27.4% of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio as of October 1, 2026.

According to SOFAZ, this was an increase of 2.6 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

Europe accounted for 26.3% of the fund's investment portfolio, down 2.8 percentage points year-on-year, while Asia's share stood at 9.5%, up 1 percentage point.

Investments in the Middle East accounted for 1.9% of the portfolio, an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

Australia and New Zealand accounted for 1.1%, up 0.1 percentage points, while Latin America's share remained unchanged at 0.1%.

Investments in Africa accounted for 0.03% of the portfolio, up 0.01 percentage points year-on-year.

Gold investments represented 32.3% of the portfolio, while investments in international financial institutions accounted for 1.4%.