Kazakh Air Astana Fleet Expands To 64 Aircraft With New Airbus A321neo

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Air Astana Group fleet has increased to 64 aircraft following the arrival of a new Airbus A321neo in Almaty, according to the airline.

"The aircraft, registered as EI-KDL, arrived in Almaty directly from the Airbus manufacturing facility in Hamburg, Germany", the company said.

The narrow-body, medium-haul aircraft has a two-class cabin configuration, with 28 seats in Business Class and 156 seats in Economy Class.

The addition is expected to support the group's capacity growth and route network expansion. The Air Astana Group fleet consists predominantly of Airbus aircraft, allowing for fleet commonality and supporting operational efficiency and reliability.

The Airbus A321neo is part of Airbus's latest generation of aircraft. The new aircraft will operate on both domestic and international routes. Its first commercial flight is scheduled for November 5, 2026, on the Almaty-Astana route.

According to the company's website, Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus, operating on 112 routes across 20 countries. Through its young and modern fleet of 62 aircraft, it provides scheduled, point-to-point and transit, short-haul and long-haul air travel and cargo on domestic, intra-regional and international routes across Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe (including Turkey), the Middle East and Asia (including India and China).