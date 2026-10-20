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Bp: 39 Wells Drilled From East Azeri Platform In Caspian Since Start-Up


Date: 2026-10-20 06:46:42

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Since start-up, a total of 39 wells and multiple sidetracks have been drilled from the East Azeri platform of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields offshore Azerbaijan, bp said on October 20.

“Of these, 36 wells are currently active, including 27 producers, eight water injectors and one cuttings re-injector well,” the company said, as tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of first oil from the East Azeri platform

bp noted that East Azeri continues to demonstrate the value of innovation and technology in maximizing recovery from the mature ACG field.

“Recently, the platform delivered the D18Z well, achieving over 2,000 metres of open hole, including more than 1,500 metres of sand within the target reservoir. The well has the most extensive reservoir contact of any ACG well drilled to date and highlights how advanced seismic imaging, drilling and completion technologies are helping unlock additional value from the field,” said the company.

According to bp, East Azeri is a world-class asset that will continue to make significant contributions to the ongoing success of the ACG field and Azerbaijan's oil industry for many years to come.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).

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Trend News Agency

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