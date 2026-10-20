Bp: 39 Wells Drilled From East Azeri Platform In Caspian Since Start-Up
“Of these, 36 wells are currently active, including 27
producers, eight water injectors and one cuttings re-injector
well,” the company said, as tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of
first oil from the East Azeri platform
bp noted that East Azeri continues to demonstrate the value of innovation and technology in maximizing recovery from the mature ACG field.
“Recently, the platform delivered the D18Z well, achieving over
2,000 metres of open hole, including more than 1,500 metres of sand
within the target reservoir. The well has the most extensive
reservoir contact of any ACG well drilled to date and highlights
how advanced seismic imaging, drilling and completion technologies
are helping unlock additional value from the field,” said the
company.
According to bp, East Azeri is a world-class asset that will continue to make significant contributions to the ongoing success of the ACG field and Azerbaijan's oil industry for many years to come.
BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.
ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).
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