JC AUTOCARBON Opens Factory-Direct Carbon Fiber Parts Program To Global Tuning Shops And Distributors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturer behind 5,000+ completed projects offers ready-made aero parts, custom development, and dropshipping support worldwide

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JC AUTOCARBON, the automotive division of composite manufacturer JCSPORTLINE, today announced the expansion of its global wholesale program, giving tuning shops, distributors, and custom builders in North America, Europe, and the Middle East direct access to factory-produced carbon fiber auto parts.

The expansion comes as carbon fiber demand accelerates. The global carbon fiber market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2025 to USD 14.6 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research, while automotive carbon fiber composites are expected to expand at a 14.1% CAGR through 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. China, the world's largest national carbon fiber market, is projected to reach USD 1.09 billion in 2026.

Founded in 2007, JCSPORTLINE operates three manufacturing facilities in Hubei, Dongguan, and Shenzhen, with 150,000 square meters of production area, more than 80 CNC machining centers, and capacity for up to 1,000 carbon fiber parts and sets per day. The group is ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and CE certified.

Through jcautocarbon.com, partners can source from more than 4,800 ready-made carbon fiber parts across 35 vehicle brands - from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG to Porsche and Corvette - including body kits, hoods, spoilers, diffusers, and interior trim, in wet or dry (pre-preg) carbon with custom weave, finish, and color options.

The program covers ready-made wholesale with low minimums, existing-mold customization, new mold development from 3D scan or sample in 30–60 days, and dropshipping support with blind shipping and private-label packaging.









CNC tooling and mold development at JCSPORTLINE's manufacturing facility.

“Many resellers still buy carbon parts through two or three layers of middlemen,” said Sandy, Founder of JC AUTOCARBON.“We built JC AUTOCARBON so a shop in Texas or Dubai can work with the factory the same way our OEM clients do - same engineering team, same quality system, same production line.”

Every part ships with dimensional and surface inspection records, and fitment data is maintained per chassis code to reduce return rates for distributors serving professional installers.

Wholesale pricing, mold lists, and samples are available at... or via jcautocarbon.com.

About JC AUTOCARBON

JC AUTOCARBON is the automotive brand of JCSPORTLINE, an engineering-driven carbon fiber and composite manufacturer founded in 2007, providing support from product concept and tooling to mass production for automotive brands worldwide. Learn more at jcautocarbon.com.

CONTACT: Sandy, Founder JC AUTOCARBON Email:... Website: