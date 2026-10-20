W&T Offshore Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

The Company said it will issue its third quarter 2026 earnings release on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the“W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore's website at under“Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had working interests in 48 fields in federal and state waters (which include 41 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 591,000 gross acres (457,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 450,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 136,000 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,000 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at.