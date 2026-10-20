Kendra Erika, Boca Raton's Own Comes Home With 'License To Thrill' For One Night Only

Boca, she's coming home! Join Kendra Erika for License to Thrill: A James Bond Tribute at The Studio at Mizner Park, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. VIP tickets include a pre-show meet-and-greet. Tickets:

A little Bond glamour, a lot of intrigue. Join Kendra Erika for License to Thrill: A James Bond Tribute at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Photo by Greg Doherty

Channeling her inner Bond girl for License to Thrill: A James Bond Tribute! Boca, join Kendra Erika at The Studio at Mizner Park on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Get tickets:

Billboard chart-topping recording artist brings her cinematic James Bond tribute to The Studio at Mizner Park on November 13

- Kendra Erika, Billboard Top 10 ArtistBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boca Raton native and Billboard chart-topping recording artist Kendra Erika is coming home for one unforgettable evening to present“License to Thrill” on Friday, November 13, at The Studio at Mizner Park.“License to Thrill” will feature a glamorous, one-hour live concert experience celebrating the unforgettable music of the James Bond era. Backed by a live band, Erika will transport audiences into a sophisticated world of mystery, romance, and cinematic intrigue through memorable songs including“Goldfinger,”“Diamonds Are Forever,”“For Your Eyes Only,”“GoldenEye,”“Skyfall,” and many more.For Erika, the Boca Raton performance is much more than another stop - it is a homecoming.“Boca Raton is where my love of music began and where I first dreamed of becoming a professional performer,” said Erika.“To return home and bring 'License to Thrill' to the community that watched me grow up makes this evening incredibly special. I can't wait to share this show with family, friends and everyone in South Florida.”Born and raised in Boca Raton, Erika began her musical training at an early age and performed in local theater productions, talent competitions, and South Florida restaurants before launching her professional recording career. She attended Saint Andrew's School and later graduated from Lynn University with a degree in Communication and International Business.Erika has since earned five Top 10 hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, including her No. 1 remake of Laura Branigan's“Self Control.” Her music has generated millions of views and streams, received national radio airplay, and appeared in television programs including HBO Max's“The Sex Lives of College Girls” and“CSI: Vegas.”“License to Thrill” represents a new chapter in Erika's career, combining her pop and jazz influences with the dramatic music and timeless glamour of the James Bond film franchise. Her fascination with Bond began when her father introduced her to her first 007 film at seven, sparking an artistic vision that would eventually become this fully produced live concert experience.The intimate setting of The Studio at Mizner Park provides the perfect backdrop for Erika's rich vocals, elegant style, and cinematic interpretation of the legendary Bond songbook.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Kendra Erika presents“License to Thrill: The James Bond Songbook”When: Friday, November 13, 2026Time: Show Time 7:30 pm (Doors open at 6:30 pm)Where: The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432Tickets:For more information about Kendra Erika, visit and follow her on Instagram at @KendraErika.ABOUT KENDRA ERIKAKendra Erika is a Boca Raton-born recording artist and songwriter whose distinctive sound crosses pop, dance, and jazz. She has achieved five Top 10 hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, including the No. 1 single“Self Control.” Known for her powerful vocals, cinematic performances, and sophisticated style, Erika has performed across the country and continues to expand her career through new music, film, and live productions. Her latest concert experience,“License to Thrill: The James Bond Songbook,” brings together her lifelong admiration for the iconic film franchise and her passion for timeless, dramatic music.

Kelly Bennett

Bennett Unlimited PR, LLC

+1 949-463-6383

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kendra Erika, Boca Raton's Own Comes Home With 'License to Thrill' for One Night Only News Provided By Bennett Unlimited PR October 20, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.