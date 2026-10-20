Bioventrix® Receives CPT® Category III Code For Surgical LV Restoration Using Epicardial Ventricular Anchoring System

BioVentrix, Inc.

Approval creates a dedicated reporting code for left ventricular restoration by plication

- Steve Chartier, President & Co-CEO, BioVentrix, Inc, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BioVentrix, Inc., a private clinical-stage medical device company specializing in left ventricular function restoration following heart failure, today announced that the American Medical Association's Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Editorial Panel approved Category III code 1132T for reporting surgical left ventricular restoration via plication using an epicardial ventricular anchoring system. The code becomes effective January 1, 2027.Code 1132T gives surgeons a specific code to report left ventricular restoration performed by plication with an epicardial ventricular anchoring system, a less invasive approach for patients with heart failure and extensive left ventricular scarring. Category III codes are temporary codes for emerging technologies, services, and procedures. They support tracking and data collection on new procedures and can be used by payers to cover and pay for emerging technologies once a technology receives FDA authorization.The procedure reconstructs a dilated left ventricle by excluding scarred, non-functioning heart muscle from the main pumping chamber. The aim is to restore a more normal ventricular shape and size and potentially improve the heart's ability to pump blood. The BioVentrix Revivent System, currently under investigation in the RELIVE Trial, is designed to support this type of procedure.“The approval of code 1132T is an important milestone for surgeons treating patients with heart failure after a large heart attack, and for the field of left ventricular restoration,” said Steve Chartier, President and Co-CEO of BioVentrix.“A dedicated code helps establish a clear way to report this procedure as the clinical evidence continues to develop, including through our pivotal RELIVE trial.”About the RELIVE TrialRELIVE is a prospective, multi-center randomized trial comparing the Revivent System plus guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) with GDMT alone in patients with symptomatic heart failure and anterior/apical left ventricular scar or aneurysm. Approximately 135 patients will be randomized 2:1. The primary safety endpoint is evaluated at 30 days, and the primary efficacy endpoint is evaluated at one year. More information is available at ClinicalTrials (NCT06813820).About the Revivent SystemThe BioVentrix Revivent System is designed to support a less invasive procedure to treat a dilated left ventricle in patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and extensive left ventricular scar who have a suboptimal response to guideline-directed medical therapy. The procedure uses myocardial micro-anchor implants to reconstruct the dilated left ventricle to produce a more efficient chamber. The Revivent System received the CE Mark in 2016 and has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.About BioVentrixBioVentrix, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing innovative therapies to restore heart function and enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from advanced heart failure. Its solutions offer heart failure specialists new treatment options aimed at improving left ventricular function, which may increase cardiac ejection fraction. The company's flagship product, the Revivent System, is currently undergoing evaluation in the RELIVE Study, a pivotal clinical trial in the United States, and is in the early stages of commercialization across Europe.The BioVentrix trademark is a federally registered trademark owned by BioVentrix. Any unauthorized use is expressly prohibited. CPTis a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.Investigational Device. The Revivent System is limited to Investigational Use Only in the United States. Code 1132T does not constitute FDA clearance or approval of the Revivent System and does not establish coverage or payment.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release are forward-looking, which may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“forecast,”“aim,”“estimate” and“intend,” among other similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on BioVentrix's current expectations, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the RELIVE trial, regulatory decisions, coverage and reimbursement determinations, and adoption of the procedure by clinicians and hospitals. BioVentrix undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Steve Chartier

BioVentrix, Inc.

+1 925-830-1000

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BioVentrix® Receives CPT® Category III Code for Surgical LV Restoration Using Epicardial Ventricular Anchoring System News Provided By Adelman Associates October 20, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.