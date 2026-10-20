Cloudeq Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification For Responsible AI Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Independent certification validates cloudEQ's governance of AI across software delivery, managed services, and business operations.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

cloudEQ today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, providing independent validation of the company's approach to governing AI across software delivery, managed services, and internal operations. InterCert issued the certification on September 16, 2026.

The certified scope includes AI used in software design and development, cloud and production support, managed services, and corporate functions including administration, finance, human resources, and IT.

ISO/IEC 42001 sets requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an AI management system, including risk management, accountability, and oversight of AI use. Certification remains uncommon: the ISO Survey recorded fewer than 300 valid ISO/IEC 42001 certificates worldwide at the end of 2025.

“AI is transforming how enterprises operate and secure their technology environments, but its value depends on trust,” said Sean Barker, Chief Executive Officer of cloudEQ.“Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification, joining the small number of organizations worldwide that hold it, gives our clients independent assurance that we govern AI with clear accountability, disciplined risk management, and meaningful human oversight. It also reflects our belief that AI should enhance human potential, not replace it.”

What the certification means for clients:

AI increasingly supports anomaly detection, root-cause analysis, predictive alerting, remediation, and security operations. As enterprises rely more heavily on these capabilities, they need confidence that AI-assisted services are reliable, explainable, secure, and governed with appropriate human oversight.

More reliable and explainable AI-assisted operations, supported by documented controls over the data, models, and logic that inform alerts and recommendations.

Defined human oversight for consequential decisions, helping ensure that appropriate people remain accountable for critical actions.

Stronger protection of telemetry and operational data, with clear policies governing how information is collected, processed, and used by AI systems.

Structured AI risk and impact assessments, addressing risks such as data leakage, prompt injection, model drift, unreliable outputs, and uncontrolled third-party AI use.

More efficient vendor-governance reviews, because independent certification can provide evidence for procurement, risk, and compliance teams evaluating AI-enabled services.

Governance embedded in delivery

To support the certification, cloudEQ established a tiered, role-based AI training program and governance practices for AI development and adoption. These practices include documented risk and impact assessments, defined approval responsibilities, monitoring and review procedures, acceptable-use requirements, and escalation paths. Together, they provide cloudEQ teams with a consistent approach to using AI in delivery work.

The certification is subject to annual surveillance by InterCert, with recertification due in 2029.

Built on an established security foundation

cloudEQ also holds ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management. Because ISO/IEC 42001 follows the same harmonized management-system structure, cloudEQ can integrate AI governance with established security policies, risk processes, internal audits, and leadership reviews rather than operate it as a separate initiative.

cloudEQ's controls are also independently examined under SOC 2 Type II. Within the report's defined scope and review period, that examination assesses the design and operating effectiveness of specified controls. Together, these independent assessments can support client due diligence while providing a more integrated view of information security and AI governance.

A practical foundation for EU AI Act readiness

ISO/IEC 42001 can provide a practical management-system foundation for areas emphasized by the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (Regulation (EU) 2024/1689), including risk management, transparency, human oversight, documentation, and post-deployment monitoring. Certification does not itself establish legal conformity, and organizations remain responsible for determining and meeting their obligations under the Act.

About cloudEQ

cloudEQ is a cloud professional services, managed services, and managed security provider with approximately 400 employees across operations, DevOps, observability, security, application development, and AI. The company helps public- and private-sector organizations modernize, operate, observe, and secure complex technology environments. Learn more at cloudEQ.

Nic Harvey

cloudEQ

+44 7717 853988

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