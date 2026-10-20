MEA Energy Association Honors Tereq Ghunaim Of Consumers Energy With Compassion In Action Award

Tereq Ghunaim, center, of Consumers Energy, receives the MEA Compassion in Action Award. He is pictured with Consumers Energy colleagues Jason Kinney, director of Methane Net Zero, left, and Jodi Jaskiewicz, manager of Advanced Methane Detection, right.

MEA Energy Association honors Tereq Ghunaim of Consumers Energy with the Compassion in Action Award for his courageous actions during a house fire.

- John GannMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is proud to present the Compassion in Action Award to Tereq Ghunaim of Consumers Energy in recognition of his courageous actions to rescue an elderly homeowner from a house fire.While conducting a routine overnight survey, Tereq Ghunaim, a lead advanced methane detection driver, noticed a house on fire and immediately recognized the danger. Rather than simply reporting the emergency and waiting for help to arrive, he took action to make sure those in and around the home were safe.Ghunaim helped rescue an elderly homeowner from the burning house and then turned his attention to neighboring homes, helping alert and evacuate nearby families as the fire threatened the area. His quick response ensured residents were moved to safety before firefighters arrived on the scene. Ghunaim's awareness, decisive action, and willingness to put the safety of others first helped prevent a dangerous situation from becoming a tragedy.“Tereq's actions demonstrate exactly what we hope to recognize through the Compassion in Action Award - someone recognizing that others are in danger and choosing to act,” said John Gann, senior vice president of membership and marketing at MEA.“His awareness, quick response, and willingness to put the safety of others first helped protect not only the homeowner, but families throughout the surrounding area.”The Compassion in Action Award replaces the MEA Life Sustaining and Meritorious Service Awards, bringing both forms of recognition together under one award. It honors individuals whose selfless actions demonstrate extraordinary care, quick thinking, and dedicated service to others - from lifesaving intervention during an emergency to exceptional service that significantly advances safety, operational excellence, or an organization's mission.Compassion in Action celebrates the spirit of service that drives MEA members to act courageously, thoughtfully, and with an unwavering commitment to others.Learn more about this and other MEA awards at MEAenergy/awards.About MEAMEA serves the people who deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. Founded in 1905 by distribution utilities, MEA was created to improve safety and operational efficiency across the energy industry. That mission continues today through education, leadership development, and professional connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers across the country rely on MEA for workforce development, technical education, and networking opportunities. MEA provides in-person learning opportunities, webinars, more than 400 online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification (OQ) compliance tools, and leadership development programs that support professionals at every stage of their careers-from the field to the executive suite.

John Gann

MEA Energy Association

+1 651-289-9600 ext. 105

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MEA Energy Association Honors Tereq Ghunaim of Consumers Energy with Compassion in Action Award News Provided By MEA Energy Association October 20, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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