The Hollow Night Pits A Town's Feared Monsters Against An Ancient Halloween Threat

The Hollow Night: A Dark Fantasy of Witches, Vampires, and the Unkind by Ty Lewis

Ty Lewis's supernatural dark fantasy follows 12-year-old June Alder into a small-town mystery where the creatures people fear may also be their defenders.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every Halloween, something ancient awakens in Dunmore's Hollow. This year, it is coming for the children.

Ty Lewis's The Hollow Night: A Dark Fantasy of Witches, Vampires, and the Unkind places a young girl between her hometown's hidden dangers and its supernatural guardians, whose frightening appearances conceal their role as protectors of the living.

Twelve-year-old June Alder has long noticed the unsettling details of life in her town: neighbors sealing their windows before Halloween, unnatural fog moving through the streets, and something waiting beyond the cemetery gates. When a young boy sees a smiling figure with antlers in the woods, her curiosity leads to a terrifying discovery. The monsters are real, and understanding what they want becomes part of unraveling the mysteries surrounding her home.

For generations, witches, vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural guardians have stood against the Unkind, ancient beings that hunger beyond the fragile boundary separating two worlds. As the darkness strengthens and old secrets stir, those defenders may face a threat unlike anything they have encountered before.

Caught between ancient magic and a nightmare that will not stay buried, June must discover why some monsters choose to defend the very people who fear them.

The novel brings together witchcraft, vampires, werewolves, and eerie small-town mystery rather than centering on a single kind of supernatural creature. For readers drawn to atmospheric dark fantasy, its Halloween setting provides recognizable signs of danger, while its guardians complicate familiar expectations about monsters. Sealed windows and cemetery woods place the supernatural close to ordinary homes and streets.

The conflict also reaches beyond the town itself, connecting June's immediate questions to a struggle that has lasted for generations along the boundary between the living and the Unkind.

The book grew out of a Halloween storytelling occasion. Ty recalls that the boys were younger and afraid of vampires, witches, werewolves, and similar creatures. Those fears prompted the short stories from which the novel developed, giving its imagined world a starting point in stories told in response to childhood fears.

Ty hopes the book can be shared within families across generations, an intention rather than a claim about its reception or age suitability.

The author sees books as an escape from reality and an opportunity to spend time in another world. In this novel, that invitation takes the form of a hidden supernatural realm within a familiar hometown, with a child's curiosity opening onto ancient secrets and an ongoing battle against evil.

Ty Lewis is the author of The Hollow Night. Available now.

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The Hollow Night Pits A Town's Feared Monsters Against An Ancient Halloween Threat News Provided By BrightKey PR October 20, 2026, 10:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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