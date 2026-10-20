Michigan Brings Onedose Statewide, Putting MI-MEDIC And Current EMS Protocols In Every EMS Provider's Hands

OneDose and the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services are bringing statewide OneDose to Michigan's EMS system, including a digital MI-MEDIC pediatric dosing card for all 48,000 Michigan EMS providers and a streamlined protocol review process.

MDHHS and OneDose bring MI-MEDIC, current protocols and OneDose Premium to about 48,000 Michigan EMS providers at no cost to their agencies.

- Emily Bergquist, Director, MDHHS Division of EMS and Systems of CareLANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and OneDose have partnered to ensure all emergency medical service (EMS) providers have the most current protocols, pediatric dosing support and clinical reference tools through OneDose Premium.The partnership delivers three resources to all 56 Medical Control Authorities (MCAs), about 790 licensed EMS agencies and approximately 48,000 EMS providers:. A state-maintained digital version of the Michigan Medication Emergency Dosing and Intervention Cards (MI-MEDIC) pediatric dosing reference card.. Access to OneDose Premium at no cost.. A single, streamlined protocol review process that replaces the manual, email-based workflow that MCAs and the state currently use.Michigan is the first state to bring OneDose Premium statewide. Onboarding through live webinars begins with MCAs in December 2026, with agency and provider onboarding following throughout 2027.Why Michigan changedWith OneDose, protocols live in one place with version control, so a change published by the state or an MCA reaches every provider's device at the same time and stays available offline in the field. The platform is built and validated to WCAG 2.1 Level AA, which conforms with federal accessibility requirements.“Our job is to make sure the protocol a Michigan medic follows is the current, approved one, whether they are in Detroit or Ontonagon,” said Emily Bergquist, director, MDHHS Division of EMS and Systems of Care.“Doing that through email and PDFs has never given us that certainty. This gives us one place where the content lives, one process for approving it and, for the first time, a way to see that it actually landed in the field.”MI-MEDIC now on the screen next to the cardMI-MEDIC is Michigan's pediatric emergency medication dosing reference, maintained by the MDHHS EMS for Children program and carried in ambulances across the state. Michigan statute requires MI-MEDIC dosing be used ahead of weight-based dosing or other methods.Every Michigan provider on OneDose will see MI-MEDIC on the app's home screen. The content is locked and updated by the state, so a protocol change reaches every device on a standard sync cycle. It also fully works offline, with the dosing content and calculation local to the device itself.The first release of the OneDose platform mirrors the current printed card, which will continue to be produced and distributed by the MDHHS EMS for Children program at no cost to agencies.For pediatric medications that fall outside MI-MEDIC, OneDose calculates from the state protocol set with minimum and maximum safety bounds enforced.Statewide OneDose Premium for every Michigan agencyEvery licensed EMS agency in Michigan will be able to activate and use it immediately upon their MCA's launch with no procurement step and no cost to the agency.Premium access includes weight-based dosing support, clinical checklists, scoring calculators, CPR Assist, Live Patient Record for PHI-free handoff sharing, eMACC medication cross-check scanning, the OneDose AI Assistant and OneDose Academy, the training center built into the platform that lets administrators assign videos and quizzes and track completion.Adoption at the agency and provider level is opt-in. The only statewide requirement is that every provider has access to MI-MEDIC and current protocols. Agencies already using another product can continue using that platform. Onboarding dates, MI-MEDIC details, the new protocol review process, medication safety features and ePCR integrations are covered at .About OneDoseOneDoseis an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions, from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. OneDose supports 4,000+ EMS agencies across 40+ states. For more information, please visit or reach out at....

Michael Elsbernd

OneDose

+1 651-212-5437

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Michigan Brings OneDose Statewide, Putting MI-MEDIC and Current EMS Protocols in Every EMS Provider's Hands News Provided By Hinckley Medical, Inc. dba OneDose October 20, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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