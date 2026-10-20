Aadi Saikumar To Lead The Pan-India Divine Thriller AADI RUDRRA

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Trishul Entertainments announced its next ambitious venture titled 'AADI RUDRRA' on Tuesday. Touted to be a grand Pan-India divine mystery thriller, the drama will feature Aadi Saikumar as the lead.

Aadi Saikumar will reportedly be shown in a new light in a story full of faith, mystery, and intensity.

Backed by Prashanth G Rudrappa, known for blockbusters 'Dandupalya' and 'Krishna Pranaya Sakhi', under the banner of Trishul Entertainments, 'AADI RUDRRA' marks the third project of the banner.

Written and directed by Navarrasan, 'AADI RUDRRA' has been set against the backdrop of a period spanning 1960 to 1990. The audience will be introduced to a mystic world. The film's visuals, characters, and narrative tone will also bear the impact of the era the film is set in.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, renowned music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, credited for his work in movies such as 'Kantara', 'Virupaksha', 'Mangalavaram' and 'Maharaja', has composed the tunes for the forthcoming drama.

With Trishul Entertainments backing the project, and Prashanth G Rudrappa producing it, Navarrasan has provided the story for the drama, and AJ Shetty is on board the team as the Director of Photography.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to start shooting for 'AADI RUDRRA' by January next year.

As the project has just been announced, the makers have decided to keep further details about the cast, technical crew, and shooting schedule under wraps for now. However, these details are expected to be revealed shortly as the shoot moves forward.

The makers have also not divulged any details regarding the story for the drama, which is expected to be made available to the viewers in 5 languages, including, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.