Owaisi Seeks Rijiju's Intervention To Save Delhi's Race Course Mosque

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene in the case of Delhi's Race Course Mosque.

In a social media post, the Hyderabad MP said the case needs Rijiju's urgent intervention.

Owaisi stated that despite the masjid being a gazetted waqf property since 1977, the waqf board did not challenge the demolition order. Neither did it make any effort to resolve the issue.

“Even the Waqf Amendment Act protects the masjid since it's 'waqf by user.' And all such properties registered in the past continue to be protected. But still no effort was made," he said.

"It's the Minister's job to resolve the matter since the Delhi Waqf Board hasn't been constituted since 2023 but the CEO of the Board could have intervened, that also did not happen," he added.

In an earlier post, he strongly condemned the attempt to demolish Hujra Kuan, the historic mosque located near the Race Course.

People are being prevented from offering namaz at this mosque -- which is duly recorded in the 1977 Gazette -- and its caretaker has been threatened with the mosque's demolition, even though no formal notice has been issued, he said.

"Why are places of worship belonging to Muslims being targeted? Our apprehensions regarding the misuse of the Waqf Amendment Act and the Places of Worship Act appear to be coming true. The government must withdraw these unlawful threats and clarify that no such action will be taken against the mosque," the MP said.

Mohammed Haroon, who has been associated with the mosque for nearly 40 years, said in a video circulated on social media that authorities have asked him to vacate the premises within six days. He said the mosque's electricity and water connections had been disconnected and all gates closed by the Land and Development Office (LNDO).

A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind met Kiren Rijiju and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent intervention to protect the mosque and the adjoining graveyard behind Safdarjung Tomb.