'India Must Be Alert To Forces Creating Chaos': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday backed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on protests and regime change, saying that India must remain alert to forces that could create chaos and slow down the country's growth. He said India had performed well compared to its peers in the post-COVID period despite ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war.

His remarks came after Bhagwat said that“regime change has neither happened nor will it happen”, referring to protests in France and developments in Albania, Nepal and Bangladesh. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said,“I have absolutely no doubt that Mohanji's vision and experience should serve as a guiding light to all Indians. Because look, India is growing today, India is shining today, India is today a country that is doing much better than almost all of its peers in the post covid era despite all these wars in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine. And it is a known fact to our own enemies around us that a strong India is not good for them, and therefore they will use their friends in India to try and slow down India.”

“How do you slow down a democracy like India? You create chaos, you create anarchy, you create these Marxists and Leninists who go out on the streets, create violence and then provoke the state. So it is a very good message on Vijayadashami day that we should be aware, as much as our collective resolve is to build our country, take our country forward, we should be completely aware that there are forces that are inimical to us and who will try and slow us down by using every strategy that they have,” he further said.

Chandrasekhar slams Sanjay Raut

Further, Chandrasekhar criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over his remarks, calling him a“provocateur” and saying that anarchy and chaos have no place in a democracy. He referred to visuals of unrest in France and countries in the Middle East, alleging that mob violence and chaos had caused extensive damage in those regions. "Sanjay Raut is a provocateur. He wants to provoke people into saying something... The visuals that we see from France, visuals that we see of countries in the Middle East where havoc has been created by mobs and mayhem and anarchy and chaos, and those countries are harmed beyond belief... If there is a lesson, and if Sanjay Raut is trying to help us communicate to the people of India that anarchy and chaos have no place in a democracy, that there are vested interests that are always fueling anarchy, because if chaos and anarchy prevail, India's growth and rise will be slowed down... This is certainly an eye-opener: we don't want the anarchy and chaos of France or whichever other countries Sanjay Raut is very keen on in India,” Keralam BJP president said

What Mohan Bhagwat said

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that“regime change has neither happened nor will it happen,” while referring to protests in France and developments in Albania, Nepal and Bangladesh. Addressing the Sangh's centenary-year Vijayadashami function at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said protests over social problems and shortcomings in the system were natural.

However, protesters, the administration responsible for maintaining law and order, and political leaders must respect the Constitution, the law and the norms of civility in public life. (ANI)

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