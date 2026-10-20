Marco Rubio In India: Meets CM Fadnavis, To Hold Talks With Jaishankar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present during the meeting.

US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India, where the US Secretary is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat, an important energy hub. Along with Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, were present.

Jaishankar meets US Congressional Delegation

Ahead of his visit, Jaishankar met a US Congressional delegation in Mumbai and discussed trade, energy, security, and technology ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's official visit to India for talks on strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said,“Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepJasonSmith, @DavidSchweikert, @RepStefanik, @RepOgles and @RepFriedmanCA in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India-US ties.”“Specifically discussed trade, energy, security, and technology aspects of our relationship. Also spoke about ease of doing business in India, and deepening of our Indo-Pacific cooperation,” he added.

Rubio's Itinerary in India

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rubio will pay tribute to victims of terrorism during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel at 3:40 pm, followed by bilateral talks with Jaishankar at the same venue. Rubio is also scheduled to attend the“Freedom 250 Reception” at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he will travel to Jamnagar.

Focus on Trade and Energy Cooperation

The visit comes amid indications that the long-awaited India-US trade agreement could be nearing finalisation. Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday, Rubio said Washington was working to agree.“We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that,” Rubio said.

He also highlighted the need to consider India's energy requirements while assessing potential tariffs and sanctions related to Russian oil imports, describing India as an important ally and partner of the United States. Rubio said Washington needed time to assess the economic implications of the proposed measures, including their potential impact on global energy supplies and prices. (ANI)

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