China Toddler Rescue Viral Video: 3-Year-Old Girl Dangles From 12Th Floor, Neighbours Hold Up Stool To Save Her WATCH

A three-year-old girl was rescued after she was found dangling outside a 12th-floor apartment in China's Fujian province, with her head trapped between the bars of a window safety grille. Neighbours and security guards rushed to her aid after the terrible occurrence, supporting her body with a stool until firemen could arrive. Since then, a video of the rescue that shows the attempts to save the youngster from falling has appeared on social media.

The girl appeared to have crawled through the safety grille of the window before her head became stuck between the metal bars, according to the residents. The toddler's entire body was hanging outside the 12th-floor flat, but photos from the scene showed her clutching the grille firmly with both hands. A resident apparently posted pictures of the child's condition on the group chat of the living complex and asked for help right away.

With no family members present inside the apartment, security guards and property management staff rushed to the building and entered the flat directly below the girl's home. Two rescuers leaned out of the lower-floor window and held up a stool to support the child's body, preventing her from hanging unsupported.

The rescue was particularly challenging because the girl remained trapped high above the ground, with those helping her unable to reach the window grille from their position.

Reports state that the girl's mother had left the child napping at home and gone grocery shopping, while her father was at work at the time of the incident.

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太惊险了爸爸去上班,妈妈早起去买菜,一岁多的孩子被挂16楼阳台。

后续被众人合力救下 小牛 (@Xiaoniu6161) October 17, 2026

When firefighters got to the apartment building, they had to force open the door in order to get to the girl. The rescue effort was successfully completed when the youngster was released from the safety grille by the emergency services. Later, she was brought to the hospital for a check-up. Additional information on her condition was not included in the reports.