Saudi's Unified Mobility Platform Offers Accessible Transport Services To Pilgrims

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MAKKAH, Oct 20 (NNN-SPA) -- Saudi Arabia's unified mobility platform, provided by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, facilitates the movement of pilgrims visiting the Grand Mosque by offering a variety of transport options to perform the Tawaf and Sa'i, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The platform allows users to book transport services electronically, which helps organise the booking process, simplifies access, and saves both time and effort.

Available transport options include complimentary carts for those who qualify, electric carts, and enhanced manual carts operated under the supervision of trained staff.

The authority places special emphasis on the elderly and individuals with disabilities, providing transport options that enable them to perform the Tawaf and Sa'i with ease, as part of a broader service ecosystem designed to address worshippers' specific needs in a safe and accessible environment.

--NNN-SPA