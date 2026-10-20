MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burrell Resources Engages Huitt Tracey as Investor Relations Representative

October 20, 2026 6:30 AM EDT | Source: Burrell Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Burrell Resources Inc. (CSE: BURY) ("Burrell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Huitt Tracey as the Company's Investor Relations Representative, subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Mr. Tracey brings 40 years of experience in the resource, technology and biotechnology capital markets in various roles including Licensed Investment Advisor, Officer, Director, and Investor Relations professional. He is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"We are very pleased to welcome Huitt to Burrell," said Patrick McGrath, CEO of Burrell. "With the addition of the Rainmaker copper project to our Nevada portfolio and our first exploration program now being planned, this is an important time to broaden our reach in the investment community. Huitt's experience will help us tell the Burrell story to a wider audience of shareholders and investors."

Terms of the Engagement

Mr. Tracey has been engaged under an investor relations consulting agreement (the "Agreement") for a monthly fee of $2,500, beginning in October 2026. The monthly fee will increase to $7,500 following upon the closing of a financing that funds the Company's initial drill program. Mr. Tracey will be granted 300,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan at the Company's next company-wide grant. Each option will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price to be set at the time of grant, will vest in equal thirds on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, and will have a five-year term. The engagement can be terminated by either party with 30 days written notice.

Mr. Tracey is at arm's length to the Company and, as of the date of this news release, holds 140,000 common shares of the Company. The engagement, including the grant of stock options, remains subject to the acceptance of the CSE.

About Burrell Resources Inc.

Burrell Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "BURY". The Company is focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective copper and precious metal projects in Nevada. More information can be found at .

For more information, please contact:

Huitt Tracey

Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 537-2094

Email: ...

Patrick McGrath

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (832) 499-6009

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the engagement of Mr. Tracey, the acceptance of the CSE, the grant of stock options, the services to be provided, the Company's planned exploration program and any future financing. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that CSE acceptance may not be obtained, financing risk and exploration risk. Such information is provided as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update it. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release, and neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Burrell Resources Inc.