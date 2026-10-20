Baku To Host Conference On Digital Transformation Of Public Finance

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A conference titled“Digital Finance Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance” is scheduled to take place in Baku on October 22.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the event will be organized by the Public Council under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Azerbaijan Association of Professional Financial Managers and with the support of the Ministry of Finance.

The conference will bring together representatives of government agencies, the private sector and civil society organizations, alongside professional accountants. Discussions will examine the digital transformation of public finance and its future development, the effective management of financial data, and contemporary approaches to enhancing transparency and accountability.

The program will feature two panel sessions:“Digitalization of Public Finance: Inter-System Integration and a New Governance Model” and“Ensuring Resilience in Public Finance Data Management.”

The sessions will address the transition to an integrated digital governance model for public finance, greater interoperability between systems, the development of national digital infrastructure, the digitalization of fiscal policy, and the establishment of a secure and adaptable environment for digital payments and public financial transactions.

Participants will also discuss ways to strengthen public trust in the digital finance ecosystem, apply data-driven auditing and analytical methods to evaluate the efficiency of public spending, advance results-oriented fiscal policy, improve databases used in public procurement, assess competition, and identify risk indicators.

Further topics will include the analysis of financial transactions, early risk detection, the development of a reliable public finance data ecosystem, and the role of professional accountants in supporting these processes.