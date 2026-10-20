Industrial Semiconductors - Global Strategic Business Report 2026 Secure Share Of The US$156.1 Billion 2032 Market As Infineon, Intel, Stmicroelectronics, NXP, And Texas Instruments Lead

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Semiconductors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial semiconductors market was estimated at US$95.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$156.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, competitive dynamics, growth drivers, market challenges and regional opportunities to support informed strategic and investment decisions.

Industrial Semiconductors Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Industrial semiconductors are essential to automation platforms, manufacturing equipment, automotive systems, aerospace technologies, construction machinery and connected infrastructure. Their growing use in computation, control, memory, sensing, signal processing and power management continues to strengthen demand across industrial applications.

Market expansion is being driven by advances in semiconductor manufacturing that improve performance, reliability and functionality. Industrial automation is another major catalyst, as manufacturers deploy robotics, automated controls and intelligent production systems to increase productivity, improve precision and reduce operating costs.

The adoption of the Internet of Things is accelerating semiconductor demand across smart factories and interconnected industrial environments. Connected sensors, edge devices and wireless communication systems require increasingly sophisticated semiconductor components to support real-time monitoring, data exchange and automated decision-making.

Energy-efficiency regulations are also encouraging industrial organizations to adopt advanced power management technologies. Continued innovation in power electronics is expanding semiconductor use in high-power equipment, electric systems and demanding operating environments, including mining, heavy machinery and large-scale manufacturing. Meanwhile, the expansion of wireless networks and smart manufacturing initiatives is creating additional opportunities for semiconductor suppliers.

Supply-chain resilience remains a critical industry priority. Although semiconductor production continues to expand, component shortages and manufacturing constraints have affected multiple downstream industries, particularly automotive manufacturing. Producers, governments and industrial customers are pursuing capacity investments, supply diversification and long-term sourcing strategies to improve availability and reduce future disruption.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global industrial semiconductors market by value in US dollars, with coverage across major applications and geographic markets.



Applications: Manufacturing, automotive, construction, aerospace and other industrial applications.

Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. European markets: France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe.

Key Market Insights



The discrete semiconductors segment is projected to reach US$68.0 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The optoelectronics segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

The United States industrial semiconductors market was valued at US$28.0 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching US$27.5 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments and growth opportunities in Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed coverage of major industrial semiconductor applications, product opportunities and geographic markets.

Competitive intelligence examining the presence of leading semiconductor companies across key regions.

Analysis of automation, IoT, smart manufacturing, energy efficiency, power electronics and wireless connectivity trends.

Actionable insights designed to identify revenue opportunities, assess competitive positioning and support business planning. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global industrial semiconductors market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers and restraints will have the greatest impact on market growth?

Which industrial semiconductor segments are expected to record the strongest expansion?

How will regional and segment-level market shares change over the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape, and what are their growth prospects?

Companies Featured in the Industrial Semiconductors Market Report

The competitive analysis includes ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Nichia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corporation and Xilinx Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

This industrial semiconductors market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia and government. The research consolidates intelligence from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market analysis and strategic insight. As part of the study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 6,343 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes

