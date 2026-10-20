Miata Intersects 43.0 M At 2.42 G/T Au, Including 4.0 M At 17.11 G/T Au At Jons Trend And Confirms Continuity With Big Berg At Sela Creek, Suriname

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (TSXV: MMET; FSE: 8NQ; OTCQX: MMETF) (“Miata” or the“Company”) is pleased to report assay results from 14 diamond drill holes from its ongoing 25,000 m drill program at its Sela Creek Gold Project (“Sela Creek” or the“Project”) in Suriname. The results are highlighted by hole 26DDH-JT-025, which intersected 43.0 m at 2.42 g/t gold from 191.0 m, including 4.0 m at 17.11 g/t gold. JT-025 also intersected a separate, shallower interval intersecting 25.6 m at 1.96 g/t gold from 132.0 m, including 1.49 m at 17.51 g/t gold. Assays from four holes drilled in between the existing discovery zones now confirm continuity of mineralization over 1.5 km, spanning from Jons Trend to Big Berg. Highlights:

Hole 26DDH-JT-025 intersected:



43.0 m at 2.42 g/t Au from 191.0 m, including:



4.0 m at 17.11 g/t Au from 205.0 m



25.6 m at 1.96 g/t Au from 132.0 m, including:





6.3 m at 2.16 g/t Au from 137.0 m

1.49 m at 17.51 g/t Au from 148.0 m

Hole 26DDH-BB-015 intersected:



13.0 m at 1.64 g/t Au from 60.0 m, including :



3.0 m at 4.42 g/t Au from 70.0 m



14.1 m at 2.23 g/t Au from 80.5 m, including:

3.0 m at 6.68 g/t Au from 91.6 m

Drilling in between Jons Trend and Big Berg intersected multiple mineralized vein zones in the intervening corridor, with highlights including:



12.5 m at 1.62 g/t Au from 75.0 m in 26DDH-GH-005, including:





2.0 m at 3.22 g/t Au from 75.0 m

1.1 m at 4.36 g/t Au from 86.4 m Jons Trend and Big Berg are not separate discoveries but represent a continuous 1.5 km mineralized trend with strong potential for an open-pit gold system. The mineralized system remains open along strike and at depth. “We are excited to be drilling these high gold grades over wide intervals at Jons Trend. JT-025 returned 43 m grading 2.42 g/t Au, including 4 m at 17.11 g/t Au, and is an approximately 130 m step out hole from 26DDH-JT-023 that previously yielded 35.25 m at 3.41 g/t Au. Substantial mineralization at Jons Trend is now extended to 1.5 km strike length and contains high-grade zones over significant distance. With gold mineralization at Jons Trend starting at surface and extending to at least 250 m depth, these results support further evaluation of Jons Trend as a potential open-pit target. We continue to drill test the high-grade zones, which remain open to the southwest, while expanding on the strike length and depth,” stated Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. Evidence of 1.5 km Continuously Mineralized Corridor: Results from four holes drilled in between Jons Trend and Big Berg confirm that these discoveries are connected and are part of a larger mineralized system. Spanning approximately 1.5 km in length, the combined zones remain open along strike and at depth, and Miata will continue to drill to establish further continuity and define the corridor's limits. Gold in each of the targets throughout the system is hosted in a moderately southwest-dipping, southeast-trending folded metasedimentary package that displays shear zones along fold limbs and hinges with pervasive silica, sericite, and biotite alteration. These zones host repeating extensional quartz vein arrays associated with sulfide mineralization dominated by pyrite and pyrrhotite. The mineralized system remains open along the tested WNW–ESE axis in both directions and at depth.





Figure 1. Plan view showing the Jons Trend and Big Berg zones, which are now proven to connect through drilling, drill collars and traces, and interpreted mineralized zones. Jons Trend Drilling: The latest Jons Trend results comprise holes 26DDH-JT-024 and 26DDH-JT-025, drilled in the southeastern and northwestern parts of the trend, respectively. 26DDH-JT-025 was a 130 m step-out from 26DDH-JT-023 (released September 29, 2026, returning 35.25 m at 3.41 g/t Au), and confirmed the continuation of a broad, high-grade vein zone. The hole returned two broad mineralized intervals:

43.0 m at 2.42 g/t Au from 191.0 m, including:

4.0 m at 17.11 g/t Au

25.6 m at 1.96 g/t Au from 132.0 m, including: 1.49 m at 17.51 g/t Au JT-024 returned several narrower intervals, including 3.0 m at 1.28 g/t Au from 115.2 m, 3.0 m at 1.61 g/t Au from 203.0 m and 10.99 m at 0.75 g/t Au from 229.5 m. The results show structurally controlled repeating vein array that is continuous and open at depth and along strike.





Figure 2. SSW-NNE cross-section (A-A' in Figure 1) through northwestern Jons Trend area showing 26DDH-JT-025 trace and its intercepts of 43.0 m at 2.42g/t Au and 25.6 m at 1.96 g/t Au. Connecting Jons Trend and Big Berg: 26DDH-GH-001 tested a mineralized vein zone parallel to and approximately 500 m east of Jons Trend. Four holes, 26DDH-GH-002 through GH-005, tested the central corridor between Jons Trend and Big Berg. All holes intersected multiple mineralized vein zones. Bedrock results include:

9.23 m at 0.80 g/t Au from 53.2 m in 26DDH-GH-001

17.15 m at 0.65 g/t Au from 79.65 m in 26DDH-GH-002

4.5 m at 1.85 g/t Au from 157.0 m in 26DDH-GH-003

13.7 m at 1.01 g/t Au from 75.8 m in 26DDH-GH-004

12.5 m at 1.62 g/t Au from 75.0 m in 26DDH-GH-005, including:



2.0 m at 3.22 g/t Au from 75.0 m 1.1 m at 4.36 g/t Au from 86.4 m

Near-surface saprolite results include 14.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au in 26DDH-GH-002, 20.1 m at 1.19 g/t Au in GH-004 and 9.5 m at 0.80 g/t Au in 26DDH-GH-005. Similar to mineralization at Jons Trend and Big Berg, these holes show mineralization hosted in moderately southwest-dipping quartz vein arrays that are associated with pervasive silica, sericite, and biotite alteration and pyrite plus pyrrhotite. As well as confirming a new vein zone in the intervening corridor, these drilling results clearly link the Big Berg and Jons Trend discoveries.





Figure 3. SSW-NNE cross-section (B-B' in Figure 1) showing highlight intercepts in GH-002, -003, -004 and -005. These results connect the Jons Trend and Big Berg discoveries. Big Berg Drilling: Results from 26DDH-BB-014 through BB-020 returned mineralized intervals to the west and northwest of existing drilling at Big Berg. Highlights include two broad intervals in 26DDH-BB-015 (13.0 m at 1.64 g/t Au from 60.0 m and 14.1 m at 2.23 g/t Au from 80.5 m), as well as 18.45 m at 1.37 g/t Au from 223.8 m in 26DDH-BB-017. The results show mineralization in multiple holes and at different depths, expanding the known mineralized footprint of Big Berg by approximately 150 m in both west and northwest directions. The next planned Big Berg drilling phase is designed to further infill between Jons Trend and Big Berg and to test the southeastern extension of known mineralization.





Figure 4. SSW-NNE cross-section (C-C' in Figure 1) showing highlight intercepts in BB-014 to -020 (left) and GH-001 (right). Drill Results Table: Table 1. Gold assay results. Reported intervals are down-hole lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Est. true width

(m) 26DDH-JT-024 21.7 24.7 3 0.87 Saprolite and 30.7 32.2 1.5 0.52 Saprolite and 50.2 51.7 1.5 0.66 Saprolite and 83.2 84.7 1.5 0.79 1.36 and 115.2 118.2 3 1.28 2.72 and 136.2 140.7 4.5 0.59 4.23 and 172 174 2 0.53 1.97 and 192 193.5 1.5 0.97 1.48 and 203 206 3 1.61 2.46 including 205 206 1 3.27 0.82 and 229.5 240.49 10.99 0.75 7.77 including 229.5 237.72 8.22 0.85 5.81 and 246 247 1 0.62 0.57 and 251 254.27 3.27 0.52 2.5 and 256.4 257.5 1.1 1.08 0.84 26DDH-JT-025 40.68 44.57 3.89 1.32 2.98 and 61 63 2 0.56 1.64 and 87.94 89.5 1.56 0.54 1.41 and 102.2 103.93 1.73 1.41 1.5 and 106.49 108 1.51 0.67 1.31 and 112 114.75 2.75 1.03 2.38 and 132 157.6 25.6 1.96 23.2 including 137 143.3 6.3 2.16 5.71 including 148 149.49 1.49 17.51 1.35 and 167.6 169 1.4 0.59 1.07 and 191 234 43 2.42 32.94 including 205 209 4 17.11 3.06 including 217 219 2 3.79 1.53 and 241 247.63 6.63 0.55 5.08 and 267.83 269 1.17 0.62 0.9 26DDH-GH-001 46.5 48 1.5 0.71 Saprolite and 53.2 62.43 9.23 0.8 5.29 including 59.5 62.43 2.93 1.83 1.68 and 101.13 103.09 1.96 0.51 1.12 and 121 122.19 1.19 1.16 0.68 26DDH-GH-002 19 33 14 1.09 Saprolite including 20.5 28 7.5 1.65 Saprolite and 66.9 70.9 4 0.71 3.46 and 79.65 96.8 17.15 0.65 16.12 including 88 92 4 0.94 3.76 and 127 130 3 1.15 2.82 and 138 142 4 2.14 2.83 and 193 194.5 1.5 0.51 1.41 26DDH-GH-003 38.4 39.45 1.05 1.91 Saprolite and 87.8 89.5 1.7 0.6 1.67 and 157 161.5 4.5 1.85 4.23 including 157 158.5 1.5 3.69 1.41 and 177 182.1 5.1 1.09 4.79 including 178.1 180 1.9 1.87 1.65 26DDH-GH-004 6.4 26.5 20.1 1.19 Saprolite and 30.7 48 17.3 0.63 9.92 including 46.85 48 1.15 2.49 0.66 and 56.4 59.5 3.1 2.12 2.81 and 75.8 89.5 13.7 1.01 12.42 including 85 89.5 4.5 2.15 4.08 and 125 127 2 0.52 1.99 26DDH-GH-005 16 25.5 9.5 0.8 Saprolite and 29.5 31.5 2 0.59 1.64 and 41 43.54 2.54 0.55 2.08 and 46.45 51 4.55 0.74 3.73 and 75 87.5 12.5 1.62 10.24 including 75 77 2 3.22 1.64 including 79 85 6 1.27 4.91 including 86.4 87.5 1.1 4.36 0.9 and 100.4 113.9 13.5 0.62 13.29 including 105.5 108.9 3.4 1.35 3.35 and 140.2 142.2 2 0.61 1 26DDH-BB-014 50 51.73 1.73 2.06 0.99 and 68.75 75.5 6.75 0.63 5.53 including 74.18 75.5 1.32 1.65 1.08 and 83 88 5 0.55 4.33 and 97 99 2 0.52 1.81 26DDH-BB-015 0 3 3 0.51 Saprolite and 13.5 18 4.5 0.57 Saprolite and 60 73 13 1.64 8.36 including 70 73 3 4.42 1.93 and 80.5 94.6 14.1 2.23 10.8 including 80.5 83.5 3 1.56 2.3 including 88 90.6 2.6 2.29 1.99 including 91.6 94.6 3 6.68 2.3 and 104 107 3 1.25 2.46 26DDH-BB-016 58.5 62.5 4 0.52 3.94 and 69 70.5 1.5 1.28 1.48 and 108.5 109.5 1 0.99 0.98 and 135 147 12 1.1 9.83 including 135 137.5 2.5 1.97 2.05 including 144 147 3 1.41 2.46 and 151.5 154 2.5 0.58 2.35 26DDH-BB-017 36 37.5 1.5 0.56 1.45 and 54.6 56 1.4 2.49 1.35 and 118 120 2 1.2 1.64 and 140 142 2 0.72 1.53 and 169 176 7 0.78 5.73 including 169 171 2 1.82 1.64 and 192 202 10 0.82 8.19 including 192 193 1 1.48 0.82 including 201 202 1 4.46 0.82 and 223.8 242.25 18.45 1.37 15.11 including 223.8 226.8 3 2.46 2.9 including 233.5 239 5.5 2.38 3.54 and 287.8 294.15 6.35 0.85 5.5 including 287.8 290.8 3 1.59 2.6 and 301.5 310.9 9.4 1.07 7.2 including 308.9 310.9 2 2.33 1.53 26DDH-BB-018 41 43.75 2.75 0.69 2.38 and 114 115.5 1.5 1.03 1.06 26DDH-BB-019 38.8 40.95 2.15 1.02 Saprolite and 91.49 110.5 19.01 0.81 12.22 including 91.49 96 4.51 1.51 2.9 including 105 107.5 2.5 1.43 1.61 and 141.72 144.55 2.83 1.29 2.73 and 149 150.87 1.87 0.82 1.81 26DDH-BB-020 1.5 10.1 8.6 1.71 Saprolite including 1.5 5.6 4.1 3.1 Saprolite and 92.08 93.79 1.71 0.83 1.61 and 103.46 106 2.54 2.72 2.39 and 112.33 116 3.67 1.98 2.6 including 114 116 2 3.32 1.41 and 146 152 6 1.43 5.2 and 160.09 163.86 3.77 2.89 3.26 including 162.15 163.86 1.71 5.52 1.48



Table 2. Updated Collar Table

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) 26DDH-BB-014 755600 417578 117 340 -60 122.16 26DDH-BB-015 755579 417610 114 350 -55 291.04 26DDH-BB-016 755465 417481 114 5 -58 163.41 26DDH-BB-017 755539 417406 113 0 -48 333.26 26DDH-BB-018 755534 417573 112 0 -72 210 26DDH-BB-019 755529 417630 115 355 -55 177 26DDH-BB-020 755516 417608 112 335 -60 226.1 26DDH-GH-001 755712 418026 134 338 -50 195 26DDH-GH-002 755349 417659 110 35 -57 200 26DDH-GH-003 755385 417749 110 45 -48 200.8 26DDH-GH-004 755329 417688 110 5 -58 148.35 26DDH-GH-005 755326 417681 110 5 -58 156.5 26DDH-JT-024 755136 417784 126 355 -48 260.7 26DDH-JT-025 754832 418060 105 355 -63 296.6



All drill information is available through this link.

QAQC

Drillholes BB-020, GH-002, JT-024, and JT-025 were crushed at the preparation lab on Sela Creek. The Sela Creek preparation lab uses heavy-duty jaw-crushers to reduce regular half core samples to a fine crush, whereby at least 75% of the sample can pass a 2.2 mm screen. The uniformly crushed sample is then put through a riffle-splitter; resulting in a ca. 300-500 g sample, to be shipped to the Filab in Paramaribo for further sample preparation (pulverizing) followed by analysis, and the remaining reject is kept in dry storage for future quality control or duplicate testing. The Company inserts regular crush duplicates to ensure the split sample is representative of the entire section of drill core. The remainder of the samples were fully processed at FiLAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. At FiLAB, samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 μm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with coarse visible gold or returning an assay value over 10.0 g/t Au, metallic screen analysis is conducted on the coarse reject material. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and crushed core duplicates, in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance. All samples passed QAQC.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

...

1-778-486-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes“forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipates”,“anticipated”,“expected”,“intends”,“will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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