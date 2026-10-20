Deviantart Documentary Explores The Community That Helped Shape Internet Art

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Long before the creator economy became a mainstream concept, artists were building communities online. In 2000, DeviantArt emerged as a place for digital creators to share their work, connect with fellow artists and art lovers, and find an audience beyond the boundaries of the traditional art world.More than 26 years later, DeviantArt has grown into a global creative community with more than 110 million deviants and more than 650 million pieces of art. A new original documentary traces that evolution, exploring the artists, communities, and cultural shifts that helped make DeviantArt one of the internet's enduring creative platforms.From Internet Subculture to Global Creative CommunityDeviantArt was founded at a moment when the internet was beginning to transform how people created and shared culture. Digital artists, illustrators, photographers, and other creators were finding new ways to publish their work, often outside established institutions and traditional gatekeepers.Unlike the social networks that would follow, DeviantArt was built first as a community for artists and art lovers."When a creator publishes something on DeviantArt, they bring something from themselves," says Moti Levy, CEO at DeviantArt. "They share their passion, their feelings, their fears, their imagination, and maybe that's the core of our mission: to provide the opportunity for people to publish and to share their art in a safe and exclusive environment."That environment became a defining part of DeviantArt's identity. When artists publish work to their community, those artists are able to discover other creators and participate in a culture built around creative expression. For generations of digital artists, it became part of how they learned to make art, shared their work, and found their people online.Growing a Creator EconomyToday, the scale of the DeviantArt community is reflected not only in the number of people who participate, but also in the economic activity taking place within it. In 2025, 260,000 art lovers purchased more than $23 million in artworks on DeviantArt - more than the previous five years combined.The evolution of DeviantArt also mirrors a broader transformation in how artists can build careers online. As the creator economy has grown, artists have gained more opportunities to monetize their work, develop audiences, and connect directly with collectors and supporters.DeviantArt has expanded alongside that shift, offering creators tools and opportunities to sell their work while remaining part of the community where they built their audience.The documentary captures that longer arc: from the early days of digital art and online subcultures to a global creative community participating in an increasingly sophisticated creator economy. More than two and a half decades after its founding, DeviantArt's story is ultimately one about what happens when artists have a place to find one another and what they can build together from there.WATCH THE CAMPAIGN LIVE HERE

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DeviantArt Documentary Explores the Community That Helped Shape Internet Art News Provided By Acumen Media October 20, 2026, 10:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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