Jpmorgan Forecast: Bitcoin Set To Beat US Stocks And Gold In 10 Years

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) JPMorgan Asset Management has published its 2027 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions, projecting that Bitcoin could outperform both large-cap U.S. stocks and gold over the next decade-while still warning that BTC 's market behavior is too unstable to treat it as a reliable portfolio diversifier“for now.”

In the report released this week, JPMorgan estimates Bitcoin 's annualized return at 10%, compared with 7.5% for large-cap U.S. equities and 5.5% for gold. The projections are based on JPMorgan's broader annual framework that assesses more than 200 assets to help investors model long-horizon portfolio outcomes.

JPMorgan forecasts Bitcoin at 10% annualized returns to 2027 assumptions, ahead of 7.5% for large-cap U.S. stocks and 5.5% for gold. The bank does not endorse Bitcoin as a current portfolio diversifier due to“unstable market correlations.” JPMorgan frames Bitcoin primarily as a speculative asset and an asset that may hedge monetary easing. Its internal scenarios imply meaningful dispersion: 16.6% annualized in a bull case versus -11.2% in a bear case.

Key takeawaysBitcoin modeled as a high-variance asset

JPMorgan's report highlights a core tension in how traditional allocators view crypto. While the firm's base-case numbers imply strong long-run performance, it argues the practical question for investors is whether Bitcoin reliably improves portfolio risk characteristics today.

According to the report, JPMorgan does not make a case for Bitcoin“as a diversifier in portfolios” at present, citing unstable market correlations. In other words, even if expected returns are attractive, the relationship between Bitcoin and other holdings can shift in ways that complicate portfolio construction.

Bull and bear scenarios point to wide outcomes

JPMorgan lays out a wide range of potential results. In its bull case, Bitcoin is modeled to deliver 16.6% annualized returns. In the bear case, JPMorgan estimates an annualized loss of 11.2%. That spread matters for investors because it underscores that the long-run upside is paired with downside risk that can be severe in certain macro or market conditions.

The report states that its modeling takes into account Bitcoin's supply growth relative to broader monetary measures, its possible role alongside gold, and network adoption dynamics.

Why JPMorgan's framing differs from pure return-chasing

JPMorgan's language is notable because it separates“expected performance” from“portfolio usefulness.” The firm characterizes Bitcoin as a speculative asset, while also positioning it as a potential hedge against monetary easing. That approach is more conditional than a blanket endorsement and aligns with a cautious institutional view: BTC may respond to certain macro regimes, but it may not behave consistently enough to qualify as a stabilizing allocation.

For investors, this distinction can be consequential. A higher expected return does not automatically translate into better risk-adjusted outcomes-especially if the asset's correlation structure is shifting. JPMorgan's report essentially signals that the main hurdle is not just“can Bitcoin outperform,” but“can it diversify effectively without introducing unpredictable co-movement risk.”

Industry reaction and competing forecasts

Bitcoin's inclusion-and the direction of the projections-did not go unnoticed in the crypto investment community. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan welcomed Bitcoin's appearance in JPMorgan's Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions. In a post on X, Hougan referenced the long cycle of traditional institutions moving from dismissal to engagement, then ultimately producing forward-looking estimates.

Meanwhile, Hougan's firm has already published more bullish assumptions of its own. In August 2025, Bitwise projected Bitcoin could reach $1.3 million by 2035, with a base-case annualized return of 28.3%. While JPMorgan's base-case return estimate is lower, the comparison illustrates how widely expectations vary across asset managers-often due to differences in assumptions about adoption, liquidity, and the evolution of Bitcoin's role in portfolios.

Looking ahead, investors should watch whether future JPMorgan updates further quantify Bitcoin's correlation behavior or adjust how the bank models scenarios tied to monetary conditions and adoption. The key open question is whether Bitcoin's market relationships stabilize enough over time to shift from“speculative/conditional hedge” toward a more defensible portfolio role.

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