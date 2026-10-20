Durga Puja 2026: Why Shantipur In Nadia Is Must-Visit Destination For Culture Lovers?

If you want to enjoy the festive season away from the madness, Shantipur is the place to be. Kolkata streets leave no room to even stand from Sasthi to Dashami. You face lakhs of people, long queues, and the sheer exhaustion of pandal hopping. Make Shantipur your destination this Durga Puja if your heart craves some peace and homely warmth instead. This ancient town in Nadia district has no flashy theme competitions. You get a very grounded, traditional household puja vibe here.

The story of the handloom town

Shantipur is famous for its Shantipur Tant. These sarees have a global reputation. You should not just roam around during your puja holidays. You can actually visit the weaver colonies and see how they weave each saree by hand. What better place to buy your new festive sarees? Hundreds of handloom setups are spread across Fulia and Shantipur. You get authentic products at much lower prices when you buy directly from the weavers.

The city of Vaishnav culture and temples

This town is also a major hub of Vaishnav culture. Advaita Acharya, a close associate of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, was born in Shantipur. You will find many ancient temples scattered around the area. The Bijoy Krishna Goswami ashram, Shyamchand temple, and Jaleswar temple carry deep historical roots. People all over Bengal know Shantipur for its Raas festival. But the traditional household Durga pujas here are equally worth watching.

What to see and do during the pujas

Durga Puja in Shantipur focuses less on grand displays and more on genuine devotion. The pujas at the Boro Goswami house, Chhoto Goswami house, and other Goswami families are over a century old. You will not find blaring loudspeakers or blinding light shows here. You only get the rhythmic beats of the dhak, the smoke of the dhunuchi, the solemn Sandhi puja, and the sweet smell of the bhog. You can sit by the Ganga ghats in the morning, visit temples in the afternoon, and watch the dhunuchi dance in the evening. You truly get to enjoy the festival here.

How to reach and where to stay?

Traveling to Shantipur from Kolkata is very easy. You can catch a Shantipur local train from Sealdah station and reach directly in two and a half to three hours. You can also drive down NH-12 by car. Several good hotels and guest houses have opened up in Shantipur for accommodation. You can also choose to stay in nearby Ranaghat or Krishnanagar. If you plan a day trip, you can easily go in the morning and return by night. Pack your bags and head to Shantipur if you want to skip the crowds and find some history, culture, and peace this festive season.