SOFAZ AAA-Rated Bond And Money Market Holdings Reach 26.7%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. As of October 1, 2026, 26.7% of the bonds and other money market instruments in the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio were AAA-rated, an increase of 1.8 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

This was announced in a statement published by SOFAZ.

According to the data, during the reporting period, the fund reduced the share of AA-rated instruments from 36.7% to 36.3%.

Meanwhile, the share of A-rated instruments increased from 24.1% to 24.5%, while the share of non-investment-grade instruments rose from 0.7% to 0.8%.

At the same time, the share of BBB-rated instruments decreased from 13.6% to 11.7%.

As of October 1, 2026, 13.4% of SOFAZ's investments in bonds and other money market instruments had maturities of up to one year, 31.5% had maturities of one to three years, 27% had maturities of three to five years, and 28.1% had maturities of more than five years. A year earlier, these figures stood at 14.4%, 27.7%, 30.5%, and 27.4%, respectively.