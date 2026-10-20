East Azeri Platform In Caspian Produces Over 645M Barrels Of Oil To Date

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The East Azeri platform has to date produced 645 million barrels of oil, bp company said on October 20.

“Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the first oil from the East Azeri platform – a major milestone in the development of the giant Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field. Production from East Azeri began on 21 October 2006, completing Phase 2 of the ACG full field development. Oil flowed from the first of eight pre-drilled wells and reached the Sangachal terminal on 10 November 2006 via a new subsea pipeline to shore. Over the past two decades, East Azeri has played a significant role in ACG's success, producing more than 645 million barrels (87 million tonnes) of oil to date,” said the company.

bp noted that East Azeri's contribution forms part of the 4.7 billion barrels of total ACG production since the field came onstream in November 1997.



“Currently, the platform continues to operate safely and reliably, with an average daily production of 46,000 barrels per day (end of the third quarter of 2026). The EA facilities comprise a 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform, and a 30-inch subsea oil pipeline tie-in to the onshore Sangachal terminal along with other in-field pipelines and systems. Today, around 170 people work offshore on the platform, the majority of whom are Azerbaijani nationals, including both installation managers,” the company said.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.