ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results Tenth Consecutive Quarter Of Growth In Our Book Value Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the“Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the“Bank”) today reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net income of $882 thousand, or $0.13 per diluted common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Key Quarterly Financial Data 2026 Highlights Performance Metrics 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 .Our core deposits grew by $3.5 million from year end 2025 inclusive of a $12.1 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.

Return on average assets (%) 0.65 0.57 0.71 Return on average equity (%) 7.54 6.72 8.91 Return on average tangible equity (%) 7.63 6.80 9.02 Net interest margin (%) 3.21 3.10 3.06 .The Cost of Funds for the three months ended September 30, 2026, dropped to 2.36% from 2.41% in the prior linked quarter.

Income Statement (a) 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 Net interest income $ 4,814 $ 4,666 $ 4,698 Non-interest income $ 369 $ 317 $ 366 .For 3 months ended September 30, 2026, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.21% compared to 3.10% for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026.

Net income $ 1,004 $ 882 $ 1,108 Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 Balance Sheet (a) 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 .Book value for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, totaled $7.78 per share increasing for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Average total loans $ 525,813 $ 533,801 $ 541,939 Average total deposits $ 508,855 $ 503,221 $ 515,419 Book value per share $ 7.78 $ 7.64 $ 7.50 Tangible book value per share $ 7.69 $ 7.56 $ 7.42 (a) In thousands except for per share amounts

Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares said“We have increased our earnings per share, net interest margin and our net interest income this quarter. Our book value per share has grown to $7.78. Our cost containment program and greater efficiencies have contributed to our improved performance this quarter.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

September 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025

As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $596.1 million, a decrease of $20.6 million, or 3.3%, as compared to total assets of $616.7 million on December 31, 2025. The decrease can be attributed to our reductions in our borrowed funds and brokered deposits partially offset by our increase in non-interest deposits and a corresponding decrease in loans receivable of $26.4 million.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $518.2 million, a decrease of $26.4 million or 4.9% from December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.98%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $4.9 million or 0.83% of total assets, as of September 30, 2026, decreasing from $5.9 million, or $958 thousand, from December 31, 2025. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable, net was 0.95%, as of September 30, 2026, and 1.08% for December 31, 2025. The decrease from December 31, 2025, was primarily due to the payoff of one non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the first quarter of 2026.

Total liabilities decreased $23.3 million to $542.5 million at September 30, 2026, from $565.8 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease can be attributed to decrease in borrowed money of $13.6 million and a decrease in brokered deposits of $15.0 million, partially offset by an increase in non-interest deposits of $12.1 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.35%, 15.62%, 15.62% and 16.87% respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the third quarter of 2026 the Company did not repurchase any shares. We have terminated our second stock repurchase plan. Book value per common share was $7.78 at September 30, 2026, compared to $7.34 at December 31, 2025. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $7.69 at September 30, 2026, compared to $7.25 at December 31, 2025.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026, vs. June 30, 2026

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company net income totaled $1.0 million, compared to a net income of 882 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The increase can be attributed to higher net interest income partially offset by higher income taxes.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increase $148 thousand to $4.8 million, from $4.7 million in the June quarter despite the lower average loan balance during the current quarter. The Company's net interest margin increased by 11 basis points to 3.21% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The increase in margin can be attributed to a decrease in interest expense on borrowings. Our subordinated debt repriced as of Jul 30, 2026, and adjusts quarterly at a margin of 579 basis points over the 3-month SOFR rate.

There was a $44 thousand reversal for credit losses taken for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a $52 thousand reversal for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The reversal for credit losses was due to reversal of the loan and investment allowance for credit losses due to the lower outstanding balances of each respective category.

Non-interest income increased $52 thousand, to $369 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with non-interest income of $317 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The majority of the increase can be attributed to higher service charges and fees on loans in the third quarter of 2026. We have not yet received the remaining ERTC installments for the 2021 tax year.

Non-interest expenses remained at $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter were due to a $196 thousand increase in compensation and benefits, partially offset by a decrease of $106 thousand in professional fees and a $49 thousand decrease in marketing.

About ES Bancshares Inc.

ES Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the“Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank's principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company's website address is . The Company's annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” or“continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc's. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary

(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

(in thousands)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,169 $ 36,645 Securities, net 33,403 11,915 Loans receivable, net: Real estate mortgage loans 507,359 528,158 Commercial and Lines of Credit 12,433 17,648 Home Equity and Consumer Loans 284 379 Deferred costs 3,217 3,544 Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (5,121 ) (5,142 ) Total loans receivable, net 518,172 544,586 Accrued interest receivable 3,034 2,649 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 3,215 3,846 Goodwill 581 581 Bank premises and equipment, net 3,713 4,128 Repossessed assets - - Right of use lease asset 4,345 5,019 Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,785 5,653 Other Assets 1,671 1,645 Total Assets $ 596,088 $ 616,667 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 118,108 $ 105,966 Interest-Bearing Deposits 372,927 381,531 Brokered Deposits - 15,040 Total Deposits 491,035 502,537 Bond Issue, net of costs 11,359 11,823 Borrowed Money 25,737 39,328 Lease liability 4,624 5,307 Other Liabilities 9,765 6,839 Total Liabilities 542,520 565,834 Stockholders' equity 53,568 50,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 596,088 $ 616,667





ES Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (in thousands) Three Months Ended, September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 (unaudited) Interest income Loans $ 7,397 $ 7,383 $ 7,510 Securities 230 149 181 Other interest-earning assets 445 463 464 Total Interest Income 8,072 7,995 8,155 Interest expense Deposits 2,606 2,602 2,721 Borrowings 652 727 736 Total Interest Expense 3,258 3,329 3,457 Net Interest Income 4,814 4,666 4,698 Reversal of Credit Losses (44 ) (52 ) (21 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 4,858 4,718 4,719 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 320 270 301 Other 49 47 65 Total non-interest income 369 317 366 Non-interest expenses Compensation and benefits 2,096 1,900 2,112 Occupancy and equipment 618 615 624 Data processing service fees 333 326 315 Professional fees 199 305 272 FDIC & NYS Banking Premiums 80 96 101 Marketing 73 122 79 Insurance 48 48 49 Other 453 451 491 Total non-interest expense 3,900 3,863 4,043 Income(loss) prior to tax expense 1,327 1,172 1,042 Income taxes 323 290 (66 ) Net Profit $ 1,004 $ 882 $ 1,108





ES Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balance Sheet Data

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/Cost Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/Cost Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 525,813 $ 7,397 5.63 % $ 533,801 $ 7,383 5.53 % $ 541,939 $ 7,510 5.54 % Investment securities 25,910 230 3.55 % 18,079 149 3.29 % 21,053 181 3.43 % Other interest earning assets 48,646 445 3.71 % 49,961 463 3.76 % 50,677 464 3.71 % Total interest-earning assets 600,369 8,072 5.38 % 601,841 7,995 5.31 % 613,669 8,155 5.31 % Non-interest earning assets 13,439 14,932 28,474 Total assets $ 613,808 $ 616,773 $ 642,143 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand Deposit accounts $ 37,787 $ 35 0.36 % $ 36,234 $ 35 0.38 % $ 39,363 $ 36 0.37 % Savings accounts 225,436 1,327 2.34 % 214,768 1,282 2.39 % 221,971 1,360 2.48 % Certificates of deposit 134,906 1,244 3.66 % 146,949 1,285 3.51 % 149,160 1,235 3.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 398,130 2,606 2.60 % 397,951 2,602 2.62 % 410,494 2,721 2.69 % Borrowings 30,859 361 4.64 % 38,002 444 4.69 % 39,200 454 4.69 % Subordinated debenture 11,356 291 10.20 % 11,346 283 9.97 % 11,337 282 9.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 440,344 3,258 2.94 % 447,299 3,329 2.98 % 461,031 3,457 3.04 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 110,726 105,270 104,925 Other liabilities 9,473 11,717 24,577 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 120,199 116,987 129,502 Stockholders' equity 53,265 52,487 51,610 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 613,808 $ 616,773 $ 642,143 Net interest income $ 4,814 $ 4,666 $ 4,698 Average interest rate spread (1) 2.44 % 2.33 % 2.27 % Net interest margin (2) 3.21 % 3.10 % 3.06 % (1) Average interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





ES Bancshares, Inc. Five Quarter Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Performance Ratios (%) - annualized Return on Average Assets 0.65 % 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.42 % 0.41 % Return on Average Equity 7.54 % 6.72 % 8.91 % 5.31 % 5.12 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 7.63 % 6.80 % 9.02 % 5.37 % 5.18 % Efficiency Ratio 75.23 % 77.52 % 79.84 % 80.84 % 81.71 % Yields / Costs (%) Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets 5.38 % 5.31 % 5.31 % 5.21 % 5.25 % Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities 2.94 % 2.98 % 3.04 % 3.20 % 3.22 % Net Interest Margin 3.21 % 3.10 % 3.06 % 2.77 % 2.79 % Capital Ratios (%) Equity / Assets 8.99 % 8.52 % 8.07 % 8.25 % 8.07 % Tangible Equity / Assets 8.90 % 8.44 % 7.99 % 8.16 % 7.98 % Tier I leverage ratio (a) 10.35 % 10.13 % 10.01 % 10.00 % 9.91 % Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a) 15.62 % 15.07 % 15.10 % 14.91 % 14.51 % Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a) 15.62 % 15.07 % 15.10 % 14.91 % 14.51 % Total Risk-based capital ratio (a) 16.87 % 16.32 % 16.35 % 16.16 % 15.76 % Stock Valuation Book Value (c) $ 7.78 $ 7.64 $ 7.50 $ 7.34 $ 7.24 Tangible Book Value (c) $ 7.69 $ 7.56 $ 7.42 $ 7.25 $ 7.15 Shares Outstanding (b) 6,886 6,887 6,927 6,926 6,926 Asset Quality (%) ACL / Total Loans 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.93 % Non Performing Loans / Total Loans, net 0.95 % 0.93 % 0.92 % 1.08 % 1.10 % Non Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 0.98 % (a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares information presented in thousands (c) Share value is in dollars



