Titan OS Adds PLAION PICTURES FAST Channels To Bring Movies, Music, And Seasonal Content To Smart Tvs Across Europe

New channel lineup rolls out across 42 European territories on Titan OS-powered Smart TVs from Philips, JVC and Sharp

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS ), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, announced a new distribution partnership with PLAION PICTURES, one of Europe's leading independent film distributors, covering the entire value chain. This launch brings an engaging lineup of channels to smart TV viewers across Europe such as Moviedome or Metal.

Through this partnership viewers will have access to PLAION's channels directly from Titan OS- powered smart TVs: Philips, JVC, Sharp, as well as on selected Sony Android devices that feature Titan Channels. The launch expands Titan OS's growing FAST footprint across 42 European territories, including the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, the Nordics, among other European countries.

Fans of cinema will have the chance to enjoy several titles recently added to Moviedome including Morning Glory (starring Rachel McAdams), The Lovely Bones (In meinem Himmel, starring Saoirse Ronan), The Score (starring Robert De Niro), and Body of Evidence (starring Madonna). For music lovers, Metal brings back the classic MTV-style experience, featuring music videos dedicated to the best rock music.

"Our goal at Titan OS is to improve content discovery for the audiences while delivering a balanced mix of local and international entertainment”, adds Rick Fens, SVP of Business Development at Titan OS.“Partnering with PLAION enables us to bring top-quality channels that resonate with the audience, alongside major international titles directly to our users' living rooms across Europe".

"As the FAST landscape continues to accelerate across Europe, expanding our streaming footprint with Titan OS is a natural strategic step”, adds Hauk Markus, Director of FAST/AVOD business at PLAION PICTURES.“From movie favorites on Moviedome and rock classics on Metal to festive holiday viewing with Weihnachtskino, this partnership allows us to reach connected TV households with high-quality experiences”.

By combining top-tier international movies with engaging local content, the partnership enhances the viewing experience for the public. The agreement also unlocks new audience engagement and monetization opportunities in the European CTV market.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalized experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About PLAION PICTURES

PLAION PICTURES is one of Europe's leading independent film distributors and covers the entire value chain - from theatrical and home entertainment to television. Its theatrical portfolio includes numerous award-winning highlights such as Sentimental Value (Grand Prix Winner at The Cannes Film Festival 2025), Anatomy of a Fall (Palme d'Or winner 2023), the double Oscar® winner The Whale, the Palme d'Or winner Titane, and the four-time Oscar® winner Parasite (1 million adm. in Germany), as well as the upcoming cinematic spectacle Godzilla Minus Zero. Also highly regarded for its physical releases, its lovingly designed special editions, and re-releases of classic movies, the dedicated B2C shop enables Europe-wide delivery. As part of exclusive licensing deals, PLAION PICTURES is responsible for the physical home entertainment distribution of Studiocanal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures and Universal in Germany; Paramount and Universal in Italy; and Warner Bros. Discovery in France and Benelux. PLAION PICTURES is also strongly engaged in the digital market, operating several Amazon Channels including“Aniverse”, the biggest German independent streaming channel for anime fans and owns Germany's largest YouTube channel network for feature films. PLAION PICTURES is a wholly owned subsidiary of PLAION GmbH (formerly Koch Media GmbH) and has been part of the Swedish Embracer Group since 2018. The PLAION corporate family also includes Sola Media, a global distributor specializing in children's and family films.

Mercedes San José

Titan Operating System SL

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Titan OS adds PLAION PICTURES FAST channels to bring movies, music, and seasonal content to smart TVs across Europe News Provided By Titan Operating System SL October 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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