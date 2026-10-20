Medtrum Receives Favourable Ruling In French Patent Dispute With Insulet

Medtrum's TouchCare Nano tubeless insulin pump, the product involved in the French patent dispute.

French court rules five Insulet patent claims invalid and rejects its €3.1 million damages claim against Medtrum

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 4, 2026, the Paris Judicial Court ruled in Medtrum's favour on key patent issues in its dispute with Insulet. The court ruled that five claims of Insulet's European patent EP 2 438 957 were invalid in France. Insulet had accused Medtrum's TouchCare Nano insulin pump of infringing the patent and sought about €3.1 million in damages. The court rejected the infringement claims and the damages claim.The case began in April 2023, when Insulet filed a patent infringement lawsuit over TouchCare Nano in France. In July, Insulet obtained a temporary court order restricting sales of the pump in France. The restrictions stayed in place until the patent expired that September.Medtrum denied the infringement allegations and challenged the validity of the patent claims. The court compared the patent with earlier published technologies and found that claims 1 and 3–6 lacked inventive step. In other words, the judges found that a skilled professional could have reached the same solutions using existing knowledge.The five claims were therefore ruled invalid in France.Insulet was ordered to pay Medtrum an initial €50,000 for losses caused by the earlier sales restrictions. The final amount has not yet been determined. Insulet was also ordered to cover court costs and pay Medtrum €150,000 towards its legal expenses.The court also considered a separate dispute over how TouchCare Nano was promoted in France. It found that certain promotional activities amounted to unfair competition and ordered the Medtrum entities involved to pay Insulet France SAS €50,000 in damages. However, it rejected Insulet's requests to remove the related content or impose a broader advertising ban.The ruling is a first-instance decision. The decision to invalidate the patent claims is not immediately enforceable.For Medtrum, the ruling is an important step in a dispute that directly affected TouchCare Nano in France. The company will continue to develop its own technologies, including CGM, insulin delivery and automated insulin delivery. As these technologies reach more markets, Medtrum will continue to protect its work, respect the intellectual property rights of others and focus on making diabetes care smaller, simpler and smarter.Full judgment: Paris Judicial Court decision of September 4, 2026, Case No. 23/05931.About MedtrumMedtrum is a global leader in diabetes technology, dedicated to making diabetes care smaller, simpler and smarter. Medtrum has developed the world's smallest AID system, CGM and tubeless patch pump, with breakthrough miniaturization designed to make advanced diabetes technology remarkably discreet and comfortable to wear. At the core is our proprietary APGOadvanced closed-loop artificial pancreas algorithm. Through a simple smartphone app, the system continuously analyzes real-time glucose data and automatically calculates and adjusts insulin delivery, dramatically reducing the need for manual intervention and simplifying everyday diabetes care - giving people with diabetes greater freedom in everyday life. Medtrum products are now available in more than 50 countries and regions and are covered by healthcare reimbursement systems in more than 20 European countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries. Medtrum is advancing the next generation of diabetes care.

Jessie Cai

Medtrum Tech Limited

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Medtrum Receives Favourable Ruling in French Patent Dispute with Insulet News Provided By Medtrum Tech Limited October 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Law, Technology, World & Regional



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