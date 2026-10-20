MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Coffee Shops® wins Platinum MarCom Award for 2027 Media Kit

The award-winning media kit brings The Coffee Shops' connected communities to life through immersive storytelling and innovative design.

- Heidi J. EllsworthSISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Coffee Shops, the award-winning digital communities where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, has earned a Platinum Award in the 2026 MarCom Awards competition for its 2027 Media Kit. The Platinum distinction recognizes entries judged among the most outstanding in quality, creativity and resourcefulness.The 2027 The Coffee ShopsTM Media Kit was created as more than a traditional collection of advertising opportunities and audience statistics. Built around a first-person point of view, the publication invites advertisers, manufacturers, distributors, contractors, associations and industry partners to experience the company's connected digital publishing ecosystem from inside the story.“Winning a Platinum MarCom Award is an exciting validation of the creativity, strategy and collaboration of The Coffee Shops team behind the creation of the media kit,” said The Coffee Shops CEO and President Heidi J. Ellsworth.“We wanted readers to feel the energy of our communities and understand how our brands work together to create meaningful connections across the construction trades. This recognition celebrates the talent of the designers and writers that brought that vision to life.”The vision was developed and executed by Joshua Smith, principal designer at The Coffee Shops.“Each spread in the media kit presents a distinct first-person experience inspired by RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShopTM and AskARoofer,” said Smith.“Custom illustrations, iconography, clean infographics and modular layouts guide readers through the personality of each community while maintaining a cohesive visual identity across The Coffee Shops network.”The media kit also serves as a comprehensive strategic communications resource, presenting audience demographics, multimedia offerings, sponsorship programs, partnership opportunities and integrated marketing solutions in a highly visual format. It demonstrates how organizations can build long-term relationships with industry professionals through editorial storytelling, podcasts, webinars, videos, social media, education and cross-platform campaigns.The 2026 MarCom Awards competition attracts more than 6,000 entries from the United States, Canada and 41 countries around the world. Winners are selected from more than 300 categories spanning print, web, video and strategic communications.MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication and is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization of creative professionals. Judges evaluate entries for creativity, execution, message effectiveness and overall impact, with each project considered on its own merits.Download the 2027 Media Kit here.About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShopTM, CoatingsCoffeeShopTM, OutdoorCoffeeshopTM and AskARooferTM, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are“Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit.About MarCom AwardsMarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community. Entrants are not charged entry fees for work they create pro bono for nonprofits. In the past few years alone, AMCP has contributed more than $350,000 to charitable causes.

Lauren White

RoofersCoffeeShop

+1 4588997748

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The Coffee Shops® wins Platinum MarCom Award for 2027 Media Kit News Provided By RoofersCoffeeShop October 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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