Emedia Monitor Appoints Maya Koleva, Phd As Head Of Product To Lead Its Move Into AI-Powered Insights

eMedia Monitor appoints Maya Koleva as Head of Product

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

eMedia Monitor (eMM), the broadcast intelligence platform for real-time radio, TV, web-TV and podcast monitoring, has appointed Maya Koleva, PhD as Head of Product. The appointment strengthens eMM's product leadership as the company expands its use of AI, advanced analytics and narrative intelligence to turn audio-visual media data into actionable insight.

- New hire brings together leaders in broadcast and audio-visual media monitoring technology and media intelligence insights services with proven track record providing innovative client-focused solutions

- Measurement specialist and former AMEC International Board Director (2019–2026) Koleva is the second senior appointment in a month, following the hiring of Larry Thomas as VP, Americas

Koleva has nearly two decades experience in media intelligence in both the private sector and academia. Previously Research and Insights Director at AMEC member company Commetric, her award-winning work spanned client consulting, communications measurement, research, analytics and product development. Her recent focus has been on applying AI to research and communications measurement. That includes not only what AI can automate, but the questions of data quality, methodological rigour, validation and human judgement that determine whether AI-generated analysis can be trusted.

From 2019 to 2026 she served on the global board of AMEC, the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication, contributing to industry standards and best practice in measurement and evaluation and being a frequent speaker at events and webinars.

At eMM, Koleva will lead product development across the company's media intelligence offering, turning eMM's proprietary technology, global media data and AI capabilities into products that meet changing customer needs.

Thomas Netousek, PhD, Founder and CEO of eMedia Monitor:

"AI has allowed us to move beyond providing data to providing insight, and we've already seen early successes. Maya combines deep experience in operationalising AI for research and evaluation with a real understanding of what our customers need. She is the right person to shape the next generation of eMM's insight products."

Maya Koleva, Head of Product at eMedia Monitor:

"I have spent much of my career focusing on how we turn media data into meaningful insight: identifying what matters, measuring it, and connecting it to the decisions organisations need to make. Moving into product means shaping the tools that create that intelligence, not just interpreting it. eMedia Monitor has built an exceptionally strong technology and data foundation, and is now pushing further into AI and narrative intelligence. I believe the next generation of media intelligence will be defined not by how much information we can collect, but by how effectively we can turn it into trusted, explainable and actionable insight."

Over almost two decades, eMM has built proprietary infrastructure for real-time broadcast and audio-visual monitoring, currently covering 4,500+ broadcast channels in 94 countries and 42 languages, and 130,000+ podcasts, YouTube, TikTok, web-TV and digital news sources. Its technology includes speaker recognition, semantic and sentiment analysis, and AI-assisted topic and narrative classification. eMM serves PR consultancies, media intelligence companies, enterprises, government departments and international NGOs, and is increasingly focused on generative, analytical and, ultimately, agentic AI.

Koleva will be based between eMM's Vienna headquarters and Sofia, Bulgaria, and starts immediately. Her appointment follows eMM's recent hiring of industry veteran Larry Thomas as VP, Americas to lead the company's US expansion.

About eMedia Monitor

eMedia Monitor is a broadcast intelligence platform and global leader in real-time radio, TV, web-TV and podcast monitoring, founded in 2007.

eMedia Monitor offers 24/7 real-time monitoring of audio-visual content across 94 countries in 42 languages across 4,500+ broadcast channels and 130,000+ podcasts.

eMedia Monitor received recognition for outstanding measurement and insight at the DataComms Awards 2026 (Gold for Best Use of Data to Assist Reputation Management) and the AMEC Awards 2025 (Gold for Most Effective Planning, Research and Evaluation), and is also a finalist in the AMEC Awards 2026 which will be celebrated on November 5th 2026 in London.

eMedia Monitor's broadcast and audio-visual monitoring technology supports media monitoring and media intelligence companies globally, and is used by leading brands, PR and marketing agencies, and government institutions.

Contact: eMedia Monitor |... | +43 1 581 2630 100

Thomas Netousek

eMedia Monitor

+43 1 5812630100

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