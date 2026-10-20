TM Technologies Licenses New Wireless CSO Tech To Rohde & Schwarz

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Transpositional Modulation technology to be made available to telecom engineers and developers for the first time through Rohde and Schwarz

LITTLE SWITZERLAND, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TM Technologies announced during the 2026 IEEE - MILCOM Conference in Bethesda, Maryland, USA that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Rohde & Schwarz for implementation of its new communications technology,“Cognitive Spectrum Optimization”, or TM-CSO, into Rohde's Test and Measurement equipment for use by telecom engineers and developers worldwide to increase the efficiency, speed and security of both terrestrial and non-terrestrial communication devices and networks.TM Technologies Director of Research and Development - Dr. Scott Velasquez said,“Transpositional Modulation has existing security features which, overlain on existing modulations, make it the most efficient and secure set of waveforms we are aware of. Our partnership with Rohde makes this available globally to communication engineers to enable development of software and hardware systems for all customers interested in increased data throughput and 'future-proofing' their secure communications. With recent accelerated activity in Integrated Sensing and Communication or“ISAC”, and especially non-terrestrial-to-terrestrial telecom networks, we believe TM-CSO offers efficiencies and security capabilities unseen to date.”Rohde & Schwarz Business Development Manager Randy Schnell, commented,“Rohde has always held itself to excelling standards and is recognized globally as the 'best in the Test and Measurement equipment business.' Incorporating and offering TM-CSO waveforms to the developers and engineers that use our equipment is another first-to-market for us and allows this remarkable modulation technology to be used to help alleviate security shortfalls and bandwidth bottlenecks that plague the telecom industry. We are excited to work with TM and are optimistic about the future of TM-CSO.”About TM Technologies, Inc.TM Technologies is a privately held telecom technology firm founded in 2013. With engineering and lab space in San Diego, California and its administrative offices in Little Switzerland, North Carolina, TM provides software licenses and integrative engineering to customers in the fields of advanced TN & NTN wireless technologies, Near Field Communications and In-Band-Full-Duplex solutions.About Rohde & SchwarzRohde & Schwarz is a German multinational electronics group specializing in the fields of electronic test equipment, broadcast & media, cybersecurity, radio-monitoring and radio-location, and radio-communication. The company also provides products for wireless communications, the electronics industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security and critical infrastructures.

Daniel L Hodges

TM Technologies, Inc.

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TM Technologies Licenses New Wireless CSO Tech to Rohde & Schwarz News Provided By TM Technologies, Inc. October 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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