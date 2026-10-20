My Proxi App Unveils 'Pulse,' A Proximity Feature That Finds Aligned Professionals Within 100 Yards

Official logo for My Proxi App, a next-generation professional networking platform engineered to connect leaders, entrepreneurs, and teams.

Trace Sheridan – Founder of MyProxi, leading the market launch of the proximity-based professional networking platform.

MyProxi Mobile Application – Preview of the MyProxi user sign-in portal, featuring secure authentication and proximity-based connection tools.

Ahead of its November 5 public launch, the Texas startup details how Pulse helps members spot the right people at conferences, coffee shops, & coworking spaces

- Trace SheridanPROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Proxi App, a community app for high achievers, developed by Prosper-based My Proxi App, LLC, today detailed“Pulse”, the proximity-based networking feature at the center of the app. Pulse shows members which aligned professionals, founders, and collaborators are within about 100 yards of them, and will be available to all users when My Proxi App opens to the public on November 5, 2026.Pulse is designed for the places where professional connections often begin, including conferences, coffee shops, coworking spaces, and business hubs. Rather than scanning a crowded room or scrolling through follower counts, members can see nearby people whose goals, values, and expertise align with their own, then start a conversation in the app or in person.The feature arrives as professionals continue to favor face-to-face connection. A 2023 Zippia study cited by Forbes found that 68 percent of professionals prefer in-person networking over virtual interactions, and that 95 percent agree face-to-face connections are critical to building long-term business relationships.My Proxi App matches members across five areas, which form the PROXI framework: Purpose and Passions, Resonant Values, Objectives and Ambition, Expertise and Talents, and Intentional Community. Pulse applies those matches to a member's physical surroundings, so the people it surfaces are relevant to that member rather than simply nearby.How the core features work:.Proprietary Pulse proximity technology identifies aligned members within about 100-yards.Aligned matching: connects members based on shared purpose, values, ambitions, and skills.Castle and Village: organizes connections into a trusted inner circle and a wider group of collaborative peers.Private messaging: encrypted chat with customizable boundary controls that let members decide who can contact them.Availability: beta now on Apple And Google, public launch is November 5, 2026, with a free tier and in-app premium membership starting at $9.99 per month"Some of the most important people in a career are standing less than 100 yards away, and most of them are never met," said Trace Sheridan, chief executive officer and co-founder of My Proxi App, LLC. "Pulse is built for that moment. Instead of working a room of a hundred people hoping to find the right one, members can see who is aligned with their goals before they walk over and say hello."Sheridan founded the company after 20 years in enterprise sales, where he found that the largest barrier to growth was often finding the right people rather than the product itself. Pulse reflects that experience by focusing on the right person, in the right place, at the right time.The beta, which opened September 14, remains available ahead of the public launch. Following the launch, the company will host its annual Show Up and Don't Quit conference in Dallas on January 7, 2027.About My Proxi AppMy Proxi App, LLC is a Prosper, Texas-based company that develops My Proxi App, a community app for high achievers. Founded by CEO Trace Sheridan, the platform helps members find and connect with people who share their goals through aligned matching, proximity-based discovery, and in-person events. My Proxi App offers free and premium memberships for individuals and an enterprise program for organizations. The company's tagline is "Find Your People. Fuel Your Purpose." More information is available at .Media ContactNick GartsideMy Proxi App, LLC...

Nick Gartside

My Proxi App

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My Proxi App Unveils 'Pulse,' a Proximity Feature That Finds Aligned Professionals Within 100 Yards News Provided By My Proxi App October 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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