Iflytek AINOTE 2 And AINOTE Air 2 Now Available At Harvey Norman Australia

The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 brings a natural, paper-like writing and sketching experience to everyday creativity and productivity.

Discover AI-powered digital notebooks with E Ink displays, handwriting recognition, meeting transcription and translation at Harvey Norman Australia.

AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iFLYTEK has expanded its Australian retail presence, with the AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 now available through Harvey Norman online and at participating stores.The retail launch marks the next stage of iFLYTEK's expansion in Australia, bringing its AINOTE family of AI-powered digital notebooks to a wider audience through one of the country's leading consumer technology retailers.Designed to combine the familiarity of handwriting with the flexibility of digital information management, the AINOTE range brings together E Ink technology, AI note-taking, voice-to-text transcription, handwriting recognition, AI meeting summaries, translation and digital document tools in dedicated productivity devices.Bringing AI into the Everyday NotebookThe AINOTE range is designed for people who regularly capture information by hand, whether in meetings, classrooms, interviews, research sessions or everyday planning.Rather than simply replacing paper with a digital screen, the devices add AI-powered capabilities that help users process and manage the information they capture.Users can combine handwritten notes with voice recordings, convert speech into text, use handwriting recognition, translate information across languages and access AI-powered tools designed to make notes more searchable and useful.This creates a workflow that moves from capture to transcription, organisation and retrieval within a single digital notebook.Two AINOTE Models for Different WorkflowsThe Harvey Norman range includes two AINOTE models designed around different preferences for size and portability.The AINOTE 2 provides a larger 10.65-inch E Ink workspace, giving users more room for handwriting, reading and working with digital documents. Its slim 4.2mm profile and approximately 295-gram weight are designed to provide a larger writing surface without becoming a bulky device.The AINOTE Air 2 takes the AINOTE experience into a more compact format, featuring an 8.2-inch E Ink display and weighing approximately 230 grams. It is designed for users who prioritise portability for commuting, study, meetings and travel.Together, the two models provide Australian consumers with a choice between a larger digital workspace and a more lightweight, portable format.AI-Powered Productivity Beyond HandwritingAcross the AINOTE range, iFLYTEK is bringing together technologies that traditionally require several separate tools or applications.These include digital note-taking, AI meeting notes, meeting transcription, voice-to-text, handwriting-to-text, real-time translation, document scanning, OCR, digital reading and intelligent information search.For professionals, these capabilities can support meetings, interviews, project discussions and document-heavy workflows. For students and researchers, they can support lectures, reading, study notes and information management.The AINOTE platform is designed to turn handwritten and spoken information into digital content that can be searched, organised and used more efficiently.Designed Around Paper-Like Reading and WritingWhile artificial intelligence is central to the AINOTE experience, both devices retain a strong focus on handwriting and reading.Their E Ink displays are designed to provide a paper-like experience, while electromagnetic pens allow users to write directly on the screen.This combination is intended to make the transition from traditional notebooks more familiar, while adding digital and AI capabilities that paper cannot provide.Supporting Modern, Multilingual WorkplacesTranslation and transcription capabilities also make the AINOTE range relevant to Australia's increasingly connected and multilingual work and study environments.Users can record conversations, convert speech to text and access translation tools to support meetings, travel, education and international communication.For AINOTE Air 2, the Australian product offering supports up to 17 languages for transcription and 12 languages for translation.Now Available at Harvey NormanThe iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 are now available through Harvey Norman online and at participating stores across Australia.The retail launch gives more Australian consumers the opportunity to discover iFLYTEK's AI-powered notebook technology and explore how digital handwriting, meeting transcription, AI summaries and intelligent information management can support their everyday work and study.Customers can learn more about the AINOTE range and experience the devices through participating Harvey Norman retail locations.Product availability and in-store demonstration availability may vary by location and are subject to stock.Australian AvailabilityProducts: iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2Category: AI Notebook / E Ink Tablet / Digital Note-Taking DeviceAustralian online availability: iFLYTEK Australia and Harvey NormanRetail availability: Participating Harvey Norman storesWarranty: 12-month Australian warrantyAbout iFLYTEKiFLYTEK is an artificial intelligence technology company specialising in voice recognition, natural language processing, machine translation and AI-powered technologies.Its consumer products bring artificial intelligence into everyday activities including digital note-taking, meeting transcription, translation, handwriting recognition, reading and information management.Through the AINOTE range, iFLYTEK is developing a new generation of AI-powered digital notebooks that combine the familiarity of handwriting and reading with intelligent digital productivity tools.

Alicia Tian

AI Online

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