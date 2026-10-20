Gandhinagar Civic Body Seeks Legal Action After Staff Slapped, Threatened

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has sought stringent legal action, including detention under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA), against a repeat offender accused of assaulting and threatening a civic employee engaged in stray cattle-catching operations.

In a written representation to the competent authority, Municipal Commissioner J.N. Vaghela has sought criminal proceedings against the man, citing an alleged attack on an employee on October 17, and previous instances of intimidation and obstruction of the corporation's cattle-catching teams.

According to the civic body, the incident took place at around 5:50 p.m. when an employee posted at the cattle pound in Sector 30 was travelling towards the corporation's head office in Sector 17.

After spotting stray cows on the road towards CH-7, the employee began taking photographs for official purposes when the man allegedly abused and slapped him, assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

The corporation said the same individual had previously been involved in repeated incidents of allegedly threatening and intimidating members of its stray cattle-catching team, following them and obstructing government work.

The commissioner has called for action under PASA and other applicable legal provisions on the basis of the available facts and evidence.

The request for action under the preventive detention law comes amid the civic body's efforts to carry out its stray cattle-control operations without obstruction.

The corporation's Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CMCD) is conducting round-the-clock operations under the Stray Cattle Nuisance Prevention Policy-2023 to address the problem of stray cattle in the city.

The civic body said it would take necessary security and legal measures to allow employees involved in the drive to perform their duties without fear.

It also said assaults, threats and obstruction targeting employees carrying out public duties would not be tolerated.

The representation seeks action against the accused in connection with the alleged assault and his reported repeated interference in the corporation's work.

Any action under PASA would be subject to the applicable legal process and the decision of the competent authority.