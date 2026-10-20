The Ports, Customs And Free Zone Corporation Wins 2025 Award For Best Creative Content On Social Media

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a New Achievement Strengthening its Digital Communications PresenceBorderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Al Bannai: The award reflects the Corporation's commitment to developing an innovative corporate communications ecosystem that strengthens its digital presence and engagement with the community

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The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has received the 2025 Social Governments Award in the Best Creative Content on Social Media category for the trade and industry sectors. The award recognises the Corporation's excellence in leveraging digital platforms to deliver innovative and impactful content that embodies its institutional mission, showcases its achievements and initiatives, and strengthens engagement with diverse segments of the community.

The recognition marks the culmination of the Marketing and Corporate Communication Department's ongoing efforts to advance the Corporation's digital communications ecosystem and enhance the quality of content published across its social media platforms. These efforts include employing creative tools and modern approaches to communicate messages effectively while strengthening PCFC's presence and digital identity.

Saeed Al Bannai, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services at PCFC, received the award during a ceremony held at the Corporation's headquarters. The award was presented by Eng. Ahmed Sabri, Director General of the Social Governments Institute.

Al Bannai said:“This recognition is another distinguished addition to the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation's record of achievements. It reflects our continued commitment to advancing our corporate communications tools and harnessing digital technologies and platforms to strengthen our ability to engage effectively with the community. We believe digital content has become one of the most important strategic tools for showcasing the Corporation's achievements, initiatives and role in supporting the trade and industry ecosystem.”

He also highlighted PCFC's efforts to adopt the latest innovations in digital communications and leverage artificial intelligence tools to enhance content across its various media channels. This approach supports Dubai's ambitious vision of using AI to improve government efficiency. The Corporation's Marketing and Corporate Communication Department continues to combine creativity with advanced technologies to produce content that reflects PCFC's identity and mission while strengthening its presence and influence across digital platforms.

Hend Ahmed Shaker, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communication Department at PCFC, said the award recognises the department team's outstanding efforts to advance digital content and corporate communication practices. She noted that creativity in digital content is no longer limited to keeping pace with digital transformation but has become a strategic instrument for reinforcing institutional identity and consolidating the Corporation's presence and influence.

“We are committed to developing purposeful and impactful content that reflects the Corporation's achievements, values and role in serving the community, while keeping pace with the rapid evolution of government communications,” Shaker said.“This award affirms the success of our strategies in transforming social media platforms into effective channels for engaging with the public and showcasing the Corporation's role, services and efforts to support Dubai's economy”.

More than 52 entities competed across the award's various categories. PCFC earned the Best Creative Content on Social Media award for the trade and industry sectors in recognition of the strength of its social media content, its use of artificial intelligence tools to enhance content development, its innovative production methods and its commitment to continuous renewal.

The Social Governments Award is a specialised initiative that recognises outstanding government experiences in communication through social media platforms. It also highlights creative and innovative practices and promotes the exchange of expertise and experiences among government institutions across the Arab world.

This achievement reflects PCFC's commitment to continuing its journey of excellence and innovation across all areas of institutional work and to establishing a modern and influential communications ecosystem that meets future aspirations. It also contributes to strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and business by highlighting the Corporation's strategic role in supporting the trade and industry ecosystem and enhancing the emirate's competitiveness.