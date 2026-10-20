HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Reviews Empower's Achievements And World Records At WETEX 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, visited the stand of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, during the opening of the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026). Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the exhibition is being held from 20 to 22 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. His Highness was accompanied by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, during the visit and was briefed on Empower's key achievements as well as its latest developments in strengthening operational capabilities and expanding its district cooling services. He was also briefed on Empower's efforts to adopt innovative solutions and advanced technologies to enhance energy efficiency, conserve resources, and support sustainable initiatives. During the presentation, His Highness was briefed on Empower's growth trajectory and future projections. The company's contracted cooling capacity is expected to reach approximately 2.08 million Refrigeration Tons (RT) by the end of 2026. The number of buildings served is projected to exceed 1,835, while the total number of individual and corporate customers is expected to reach approximately 165,000. In addition, Empower is anticipated to save an estimated 1,440 megawatts of electricity generation, translating into cost savings of approximately AED 3.7 billion in power generation infrastructure. These indicators underscore the company's continued growth trajectory and the ongoing expansion of its service network in response to the rising demand for district cooling solutions throughout Dubai. In addition, His Highness was briefed on two new world records achieved by Empower for its Business Bay project: 'Largest Cumulative Thermal Energy Storage Tank Capacity at a Single District Cooling Facility' and the 'Most Thermal Energy Storage Tanks in a Single District Cooling Facility'. These accolades further strengthen the company's track record of global achievements for the same project, which had previously earned the titles of 'Highest Capacity District Cooling Plant' and 'Largest Cooling Plant Coverage (Number of buildings).' “We were honoured by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum to the Empower's pavilion at WETEX 2026. His Highness reviewed the company's key achievements and the global awards it has received for its Business Bay project, which reflect Empower's leadership in developing innovative and sustainable district cooling solutions. This visit represents a significant endorsement of our achievements and a strong incentive to continue our work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global city in sustainability, energy efficiency, and the development of advanced infrastructure,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “The Business Bay project exemplifies the remarkable progress achieved by Dubai's district cooling sector and demonstrates its ability to keep pace with rapid urban development in an efficient, reliable, and sustainable manner. At Empower, we continue to expand our capabilities and deploy advanced technologies and smart solutions to enhance energy and water efficiency while reducing carbon emissions. This supports Dubai's sustainability objectives and reinforces its position as a global leader in the district cooling sector. Furthermore, the international awards and recognitions we have received this year reflect the global confidence in our business model, operational excellence, and ability to deliver high-quality projects that set new benchmarks for the industry,” he added. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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