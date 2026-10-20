RHTDM 25 Years: Dia Mirza Celebrates Her Debut, Recalls 'MAGIC' Days

Dia Mirza Celebrates 25 Years of RHTDM

'It All Feels Like MAGIC'

Actor Dia Mirza is celebrating 25 years of her cult classic 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', reflecting on her 19-year-old self, when she made acting debut with the film. Sharing a special video, Dia noted several moments that have stood out to her.“October 2001 – The papers called me 'Diya' and Maddy was 'Madhvan'. We had no idea what was about to happen. That's when you and I first met,” the actor wrote, referring to her audience.

Dia remembered the time when she shot 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, highlighting“eighteen-hour workdays, endless retakes, laughter, exhaustion... Somehow in my memories, it all feels like MAGIC,” she added.

Dia Mirza also paid a nod to the evergreen songs from the film and wrote,“And the songs...25 years later, they still find me everywhere. But what has stayed with me the most is your love.”

Expressing immense gratitude to her fans for their love and support over the years, Dia, in her caption, added,“That 19 year old girl dancing in the rain is immensely grateful for the love and the generosity you have all bestowed upon us over these 25 years. As as ever, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.” In her post, Dia also attached a series of unseen BTS moments, capturing the actors from the film sets.

R Madhavan Thanks Fans

Actor R Madhavan, who played the lead character as Maddy, shared a video message on Instagram and thanked fans. View this post on Instagram“I can't believe that 25 years have passed since Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was released. That Madhav Shastri still lives within me, as vibrant as ever. I am fully aware that 25 years have passed. I am deeply mindful of the love people have showered upon us throughout these years,” he said in the video.

About 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film marked Dia's acting debut and R Madhavan's first Bollywood film of his career, which received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Even after 21 years of its release, the magic of the film still remains unforgettable.

Apart from R Madhavan and Dia, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. (ANI)

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