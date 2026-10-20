Delhi's Winter Action Plan: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Policy To Kick In

Delhi's Winter Action Plan Measures

The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has prepared a 'Winter Action Plan' to be implemented from November 1 to February 28 to combat air pollution in the national capital. The key measures include the implementation of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, which means that vehicle owners cannot buy petrol, diesel, CNG, or LPG at fuel stations if their vehicle does not have a valid PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate

Restrictions on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards were announced: vehicles below BS-VI emission standards registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital. To curb dust pollution, the government will impose restrictions on construction activities, demolition and the transportation of construction materials. Construction sites will be monitored through AI-enabled cameras linked directly to the government's control and command centre, Government said. The plan also emphasises 50 per cent work from home, along with the promotion of electric buses, Metro services and last-mile connectivity. The stated goal of the plan is to ensure clean air, healthy families and a pollution-free Delhi.

Enhanced Monitoring and Inspections

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi alongwith Urban Development Secretary, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Vivek Pandey, undertook a detailed joint inspection of pollution hotspots and construction sites in South Zone areas on Sunday (11 October). According to the release, during the inspection, the team assessed the prevailing air pollution situation in the areas around hotspots and reviewed the measures being undertaken by various government agencies to control pollution ahead of the winter season.

The Delhi government has also stepped up inspections at construction sites ahead of winter to check dust pollution, with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issuing show-cause notices to agencies where violations were found.

Road Cleaning and Source Analysis

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on, mechanised sweeping will be extended to roads where the facility is currently unavailable. The plan covers around 609 km of roads with a right of way of less than 10 metres, with 854 roads across 250 wards identified for the purpose, said the Cabinet.

The Cabinet has also approved a five-year collaboration with IIT Delhi to continuously track and analyse sources of PM2.5 and PM10. The system will examine major contributors such as vehicular emissions, road dust and biomass burning and provide data on their contribution throughout the day. (ANI)

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