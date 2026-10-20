Mysuru Dasara 2026: Mahanavami Rituals Held With Elephants, Horses

Mahanavami celebrations are underway at Mysuru Palace as part of the Naada Habba Dasara Mahotsava 2026. Patta elephant Srikantha, Nishane horse Ekalavya and Khasa weapons were taken to Kote Someshwara Temple, where a special puja was performed in the presence of royal family members and palace staff. The rituals form part of the traditional celebrations at Mysuru Palace during the annual Mysuru Dasara festival.

A Festival Steeped in History

Mysuru Dasara, popularly known as Nada Habba or Karnataka's State Festival, is one of India's most renowned royal celebrations. Dating back over 400 years to the reign of Raja Wadiyar I in 1610, the festival commemorates Goddess Chamundeshwari's victory over the demon Mahishasura.

During the 11-day festivities, Mysuru comes alive with illuminated streets, royal ceremonies, cultural performances, music, dance, exhibitions and air shows, along with the iconic Jamboo Savari procession.

The festival began on October 11 and will culminate with Vijayadashami celebrations and the Jamboo Savari procession on October 21, following Ayudha Puja on Tuesday.

CM DK Shivakumar Extends Invitation

Further, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar invited people from across the state and visitors from different parts of the world to participate in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, highlighting the festival's significance as a symbol of Karnataka's art, culture, traditions and heritage. He described Mysuru Dasara as the pride of the land of Karuna and a celebration of Kannadigas, extending a heartfelt invitation to people to be part of the state festival.

In a post on X, Karnataka CM wrote, "Mysore Dasara... The Pride of the Land of Karuna, the Celebration of Kannadigas. To the state festival of Mysore Dasara, which is a confluence of the art, culture, traditions, and splendor of our soil, we extend a heartfelt invitation to all Kannadigas across the state as well as to travelers arriving from countries near and far."

"From the grandeur of the historic Jamboo Savari procession to the vibrancy of folk arts, from the melody of music to the diverse cultural programs, celebration has made its home in every step of Mysuru. Let everyone partake in the joy of our rich heritage, and fill your eyes with the splendour of the state festival," the post read. (ANI)

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