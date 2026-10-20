IAF Day 2026: 'Wings Over Ganges' Aerial Display Over Varanasi

The skies above the Ganga are set to resonate with the roar of fighter aircraft, the precision of aerobatic formations and the breathtaking manoeuvres of the Indian Air Force, as Varanasi prepares to host the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at the iconic Namo Ghat on October 25, 2026.

'Wings Over Ganges': A Grand Spectacle

The spectacular event, being organised as part of the celebrations marking the 94th Anniversary of the Indian Air Force, will be conducted under the theme "WINGS OVER GANGES". The event promises a remarkable confluence of India's timeless heritage and its contemporary aerospace capability. Against the magnificent backdrop of the Ganga and the historic city of Varanasi, the Indian Air Force will showcase its flying prowess through a captivating display of speed, power, precision, agility and seamless coordination.

Star Attractions and Aerial Prowess

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, are also scheduled to participate in the event. Their performances will bring together the finest elements of precision flying, split-second coordination, discipline, and exceptional flying skills, offering spectators an unforgettable experience in the skies over Varanasi.

The aerial display is scheduled to feature a diverse range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale, besides aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army, displaying jointness in operations.

Inspiring a Nation

As these aircraft take to the skies, the display will offer more than a spectacular visual experience. It will provide a glimpse into the training, technology, operational preparedness, and human effort that stand behind every precisely executed manoeuvre. The performance of each aircraft and formation represents countless hours of preparation and the coordinated efforts of aircrew, engineers, technicians, and ground support personnel.

The Aerial Display will also serve as an important platform for public outreach and youth engagement. For thousands of young minds looking towards the skies with curiosity and ambition, the event will offer an inspiring introduction to the world of aviation, aerospace technology, leadership and service to the nation. It will also highlight the diverse career opportunities available in the Indian Air Force and encourage the youth to consider IAF as a career that combines technology, responsibility, discipline and purpose.

The theme "WINGS OVER GANGES" captures the spirit of this unique occasion--a meeting of the eternal Ganga and the enduring heritage of Varanasi with the speed, technology and flying prowess of a modern Indian Air Force. As aircraft formations sweep across the Varanasi skyline, the sacred Ganga will provide a magnificent natural backdrop to a celebration of aviation, innovation, professionalism and service to the nation.

The Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026, "Wings Over Ganges' promises to be a defining moment in the celebrations, bringing the Indian Air Force closer to the people and offering Varanasi an opportunity to witness the power, precision and professionalism of the IAF, live in the skies above the Ganga, aligning with its motto Touch the Sky with Glory'. (ANI)

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