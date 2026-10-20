4 Strong Reasons Sami Zayn Should Leave Crown Jewel With A Defining Victory Over Roman Reigns

A closer look at the ongoing storylines shows that WWE could gain far more by allowing The Last Real Good Guy to score the victory.

Here are four reasons why Sami Zayn winning at Crown Jewel could be the better creative choice.

Royce Keys and 946 have repeatedly claimed that nobody is safe when they are around. Despite those warnings, most of their actions have been directed toward Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa and The Usos. LA Knight was targeted once, but Roman Reigns has largely avoided direct consequences.

That is why Crown Jewel presents the ideal opportunity for the faction to finally back up its words. If 946 gets involved while the referee is down, it would instantly give credibility to its threats and make the group feel far more dangerous.

More importantly, such a scenario would protect Roman from looking weak. Reigns has rarely been pinned, and outside interference would give him a believable reason for the loss while helping another storyline progress at the same time.

One of the biggest factors working in Sami Zayn's favor is the nature of the match itself. The contest is centered around the Crown Jewel Championship rather than either superstar's active title reign.

Since the match is not about taking Roman's championship away, WWE has more flexibility with the result. A loss would not damage his standing at the top of the card, nor would it alter his position as one of the company's biggest attractions.

Meanwhile, a victory would give Zayn a career-defining achievement. Reigns can afford the defeat far more than Sami can afford another major loss on a premium stage.

One of the key talking points in the rivalry has been Roman Reigns' attitude toward championship status within WWE.

Sami Zayn recently highlighted what he viewed as a contradiction in Roman's comments regarding different world titles. Reigns previously dismissed certain championships while elevating others, a stance Zayn openly challenged.

Whether fans agree with Sami or not, the argument has added another layer to the feud. Roman's confidence has often crossed into outright disrespect, and a defeat at Crown Jewel could serve as the perfect consequence for that mindset.

It would also help strengthen Zayn's credibility as champion by proving that his position deserves greater respect from the rest of the roster.

A common criticism surrounding Roman Reigns matches is that many fans assume the result before the opening bell.

Once Money in the Bank ended, WWE quickly shifted focus toward Crown Jewel. Because Reigns has been booked so strongly for such a long period, most people naturally expect him to defeat Sami without much difficulty.

That predictability is exactly why a Sami victory could become one of the event's most memorable moments. Unexpected outcomes often generate the strongest reactions, especially when they involve a superstar who is rarely beaten.

A win over Reigns would instantly increase Sami's standing, silence critics who question his legitimacy and give him bragging rights over one of WWE's most dominant stars. Sometimes the most impactful decision is simply the one that fans never see coming.