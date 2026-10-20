Nandni, Kranti Rise In ICC T20I Rankings Schutt, Perry Make ODI Gains

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Oct 20 (IANS) India's Nandni Sharma and Kranti Gaud have climbed the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings following their side's series-winning performances against Zimbabwe, while Australia's Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have made progress in the ODI rankings after the hosts completed a 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

Nandni has made the biggest leap among the Indian bowlers, rising 26 places to 45th after claiming three wickets across the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe. The right-arm seamer took two for 11 in the opening match and has reached a career-best 507 rating points. Kranti, meanwhile, has moved up nine places to 43rd after taking a wicket in each of the first two matches.

India's batting rankings have also seen movement, with Shafali Verma retaining fourth place after smashing 55 off 25 deliveries in the second T20I. Deepti Sharma has gained one position to move to joint-37th following her 49 off 37 balls in the series opener.

Zimbabwe's batters have also benefited from their performances despite falling behind in the series. Kelis Ndhlovu has risen three places to 64th, while Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano has gained seven spots to 73rd and Josephine Nkomo has advanced to 91st. Sharne Meyers has returned to the top 100, climbing 19 places to 96th after scoring an unbeaten 43 off 33 balls in the first match.

Elsewhere, New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer and Maddy Green have improved their positions in the T20I batting rankings following a strong partnership against Australia in North Sydney. Plimmer struck an unbeaten 85, her highest score in the format, while Green remained not out as the pair added 127 runs for the third wicket. Despite their effort helping New Zealand post 162 for two, Australia edged the contest by two wickets.

Plimmer has climbed 13 places to 48th, while Green has moved up three positions to 34th, reaching a career-best 528 rating points. Australia's Perry, who scored 52 off 30 balls during the chase, remains 16th among T20I batters but has achieved a personal-best rating of 633 points.

New Zealand also recorded gains in the bowling rankings. Jess Kerr has risen five places to 17th after taking three wickets for 25 runs, while Bree Illing has climbed six spots to a career-best 23rd. Nensi Patel has advanced five places to reach a personal-best 35th.

In the ODI rankings, Schutt has been rewarded for a decisive contribution to Australia's clean sweep of Bangladesh. The seamer claimed four for 16, including five maiden overs, in the third ODI as Bangladesh were restricted to 45 for four during their innings. She finished the series with 10 wickets and has moved up to fourth in the Women's ODI Bowling Rankings.

Australia's batting performances in the final ODI have also translated into ranking gains. Sutherland, who scored an unbeaten half-century, has climbed four places to a career-best 13th with 642 rating points. Perry has moved up one position to ninth among ODI batters and gained 14 places to reach joint 25th in the all-rounders' rankings.

Bangladesh have also registered improvements despite losing the series. Sharmin Akhter has risen five places to 25th in the ODI batting rankings after scoring a half-century, while Shorna Akter has advanced 16 positions to joint-86th.