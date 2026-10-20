Calls Mount For A True Accounting Of Trump's Iran War

MENAFN - Asia Times) Democrats on the US Senate Armed Services Committee called on the Pentagon on Monday to reveal how much President Donald Trump's Iran war is costing American taxpayers, citing“ongoing efforts to hide the true cost.”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) told Congress that the war had cost $43.6 billion as of September 3. But in Monday's letter, Democratic lawmakers noted that this figure excluded the cost of damage caused by Iranian attacks on US bases and other facilities in the region. That estimate remains classified, but lawmakers have seen it.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) led the letter, which was also signed by Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Gary Peters (D-Mich.). They called on CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper to release the estimate publicly.

“There is no rationale for classifying that cost estimate,” the lawmakers wrote.“Our allies and our adversaries are, unfortunately, keenly aware of the extraordinary toll that this reckless war has taken on military readiness, and Congress and the public need this information to determine the steps necessary to recover from this debacle.”