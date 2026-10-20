MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Herbal Dispatch Expands Offering with New Ontario and Saskatchewan Listings and Increased BC Portfolio

October 20, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) (" Herbal Dispatch " or the " Company "), a cannabis commerce and international distribution platform, today announced that four of its Happy Hour SKUs have been listed with the Ontario Cannabis Store (" OCS "). The Company also provided an update on its British Columbia and Saskatchewan distribution.

ONTARIO LISTINGS

The following Happy Hour SKUs are expected to begin selling through the OCS flow-through program on December 1, 2026:

Happy Hour - Nighttime Nirvana Pre-Roll (1 x 0.5g) Happy Hour - Harmony Haze Pre-Roll (1 x 0.5g) Happy Hour - THCa Topper Diamonds (1g) Happy Hour - Glacier Berry Disposable Vape Pen (1g)







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BRITISH COLUMBIA

As previously announced, the Company has delivered its Happy Hour Holiday Calendar to BC Cannabis Stores (" BCCS "). As sales of the Holiday Calendar progress, the Company will evaluate the ability to reload additional Holiday Calendars into the BCCS.

All branded products recently added to the BCCS include:

Happy Hour

Citrus Sky Pre-Roll (2 x 1g). BC Organic Pure Cake Skunk LTO (7g). Holiday Calendar (12 x 0.5g Pre-Rolls).

Northern Drip

Do-Si-Dos Live Rosin (1g). FSE Resin Skywalker OG (1g). Grape Galena Cured Resin Cartridge.

Buzz

Gas Berry LTO (14g).

SASKATCHEWAN

The Company has reloaded products in Saskatchewan through its local distribution partner, with deliveries completed on October 13, 2026.

The orders total 265 cases, or approximately 2,190 units, across 20 SKUs from the Company's Buzz and Happy Hour brands:

Buzz (10 SKUs, 100 cases)

Hawaiian Dream Sativa Whole Flower (14g and 3.5g) Ice Cream Cake Indica Whole Flower Smalls (14g and 3.5g) LA Kush Cake Pre-Roll (1 x 1g) Loosies LA Kush Cake Pre-Roll (10 x 1g) Straight Cut Indica Pre-Rolls (3 x 0.5g) Straight Cut Sativa Pre-Rolls (3 x 0.5g) Maui Punch 510 Vape Cart (1g) Violet Rush 510 Vape Cart (1g)

Happy Hour (9 SKUs, 90 cases)

Cadillac Rainbow Hybrid Whole Flower (7g) Georgia Pie Hybrid Whole Flower (3.5g) Girl Scout Platinum Organic Pre-Rolls (10 x 0.5g) Lucy In The Sky Organic Pre-Rolls (10 x 0.5g) Harmony Haze Pre-Roll (1 x 0.5g) Nighttime Nirvana Pre-Roll (1 x 0.5g) Glacier Berry All-in-One Vape (1g) Royal Zest All-in-One Vape (1g) THCa Topper (1g)

Holiday Calendar (75 cases, 450 units)

Happy Hour - Holiday Calendar (12 x 0.5g Pre-Rolls)

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Securing four new Happy Hour listings with the Ontario Cannabis Store represents another milestone in our nationwide expansion strategy," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "Ontario is Canada's largest recreational market, and entering flow-through sales this December, combined with our ongoing distribution in Saskatchewan and British Columbia, supports our strategy to expand our market presence and deliver our branded products to consumers across Canada."

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) is a Canadian cannabis commerce and international distribution company supported by proprietary brands, strategic partnerships, and digital infrastructure. It operates through three channels: provincial wholesale and retail distribution, direct-to-consumer and medical platforms (including the Hero Dispatch program for Canadian Veterans), and global medical cannabis exports.

For further information:

Philip Campbell, CEO and Director

Email: ...

Telephone: 1-833-432-2420

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.