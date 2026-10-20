Israeli Forces Detail Civilian During Syria Incursion

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli military forces arrested a civilian during an incursion into the northern countryside of Syria's Quneitra governorate, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

During the operation, forces set up a temporary checkpoint, inspected residents and carried out the detention, following a similar sweep in the nearby village of Al-Hurriya that resulted in two other arrests.

Syria's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the incursions as a clear violation of national sovereignty in response to the ongoing military operations.