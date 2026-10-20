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Israeli Forces Detail Civilian During Syria Incursion

Israeli Forces Detail Civilian During Syria Incursion


Date: 2026-10-20 06:08:04

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli military forces arrested a civilian during an incursion into the northern countryside of Syria's Quneitra governorate, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

During the operation, forces set up a temporary checkpoint, inspected residents and carried out the detention, following a similar sweep in the nearby village of Al-Hurriya that resulted in two other arrests.

Syria's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the incursions as a clear violation of national sovereignty in response to the ongoing military operations.

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AzerNews

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