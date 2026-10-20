Iran Seeks Dialogue Over Azerbaijan's School Hijab Controversy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has expressed hope that the controversy surrounding school uniform regulations in Azerbaijan will be resolved through mutual understanding, respect for fundamental human rights and recognition of shared values.

Speaking at a press conference on October 20, Baghaei reportedly described the Azerbaijani people as a noble and far-sighted nation, expressing confidence in their ability to address the issue in accordance with their country's interests.

He noted that the hijab holds religious significance for Azerbaijanis who observe the practice, as well as for Muslims more broadly, and suggested that the Azerbaijani people themselves were best placed to determine how to express their concerns.

The Iranian spokesperson also emphasised the historical ties, brotherhood and affection connecting the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Baghaei expressed hope that the matter would be settled in a constructive atmosphere, guided by mutual respect, shared values and fundamental human rights.

His reported remarks come amid controversy over changes to Azerbaijan's school uniform requirements.

On September 21, Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers adopted amendments to school dress regulations. Although the provisions do not explicitly prohibit the hijab, reports have emerged of students wearing headscarves being denied entry to educational institutions.

The issue has also prompted exchanges between Azerbaijani and Iranian representatives.

On October 14, the Iranian Embassy in Baku rejected allegations that Tehran was involved in the controversy, describing attempts to link Iran to the dispute as unfounded.

In a subsequent statement, the embassy reiterated its commitment to respecting Azerbaijan's sovereignty and maintaining relations based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect.

"Attributing any gatherings, protests, or expressions of discontent by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran is a baseless claim, entirely devoid of truth," the embassy stated.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani officials have maintained that the school uniform regulations concern the implementation of secular education standards rather than restrictions on religious beliefs.

The Azerbaijan Press Council has also criticised what it described as misleading coverage of the controversy in certain foreign media outlets, warning against presenting domestic educational regulations as a broader religious confrontation.

Baghaei's reported comments reflect Tehran's stated preference for resolving the dispute through dialogue while maintaining the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.